Nikki Haley taunts CNN's Don Lemon over firing: 'A great day for women everywhere'

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley isn't sad to see the departure of Don Lemon, who was suddenly terminated by CNN just hours after his final on-air appearance Monday.

While CNN's official statement said that Lemon and the network "parted ways," the embattled liberal anchor alleged he found out about his dismissal through his agent and took a swipe at CNN's leadership. A spokesperson disputed Lemon's statement as "inaccurate."

Haley reacted to the stunning media news by taking a not-so-veiled shot at Lemon, promoting her "Past My Prime?" campaign koozies featuring cans of "lemonade."

"A great day for women everywhere. Now, let's get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime," Haley tweeted.

Haley's tweet was an overt reference to Lemon's controversial remarks in February when he claimed that the 51-year-old GOP hopeful was past her "prime" as she advocated for politicians over 75 to take a mandatory cognitive test.

Lemon's comments were universally panned. Lemon's CNN colleagues fumed over his remarks, and he was the target of mockery from Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a White House briefing. The controversy even made its way to this year's Oscars ceremony. Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh told women in Hollywood, "Don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime."

The anchor issued multiple apologies and was forced by CNN boss Chris Licht to take "formal training" but returned to his struggling morning show just days later.

Critics were initially baffled how Lemon was spared from the "prime" saga, but perhaps those comments made long-lasting damage with his standing at CNN despite his 17-year tenure at the network.

Lemon, who had previously hosted a poorly-watched two-hour solo show in primetime, was pulled by Licht for a revamped morning show with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, something he had repeatedly insisted was a "promotion." But like his primetime stint, his new program was met with dismal ratings.

It didn't take long for Lemon and his female colleagues to emerge in tabloid news over off-camera feuds, including one incident where Lemon snapped at Collins for interrupting him on air, leaving her visibly upset.

Lemon was also the subject of a bombshell exposé in Variety earlier this month that documented years-long allegations of misogyny towards women at the network.

Following what ended up being his final appearance on "CNN This Morning" on Monday, Lemon took to Twitter with the shocking revelation that he was fired by the network.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have though that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

CNN, which had characterized the firing as a parting of ways in a statement that followed Lemon's tweet, pushed back at Lemon's characterization of what transpired, saying "Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."