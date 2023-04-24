Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Hunter Biden's criminal case has been revived from the dead

Hannity talks new details from IRS whistleblower

Did Merrick Garland lie to Congress?: Sean Hannity

Did Merrick Garland lie to Congress?: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity discusses the latest on the revival of Hunter Biden’s criminal case after an IRS whistleblower came forward on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity discussed the case against Hunter Biden's after an IRS whistleblower came forward with new information on "Hannity."

THE EMBARRASSING THING HUNTER BIDEN WHISTLEBLOWER REVEALS ABOUT THE MEDIA

SEAN HANNITY: We can report tonight on the Biden family syndicate, though don't take my word for it. Let's go to Vanity Fair, a left wing magazine, quote, "Federal prosecutors now are considering four charges against Hunter Biden." Here's NBC News saying the same report. 

The impending charges include at least one felony count of tax evasion, along with a felony firearms charge based on several breaking reports. 

Hunter Biden gets off plane with president

President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

There are indictments possibly even as early as this week, the week his father will announce his reelection plans. Now, according to even fake news CNN – Hunter Biden's lawyers are meeting with DOJ officials in the coming days. 

Oddly enough, Hunter's criminal case has been revived from the dead, only days after a career IRS supervisor filed for official whistleblower protection, accusing the federal government of shielding Hunter from criminal charges. Now, this claim is corroborated by NBC, quote, "two senior law enforcement sources telling NBC News about growing frustration inside the FBI because investigators finished the bulk of their work on this case about a year ago."

This article was written by Fox News staff.