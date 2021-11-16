Polls indicate infrastructure bill is popular, but Biden and Democrats not getting much credit for passage

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Polls indicate infrastructure bill is popular, but Biden and Democrats don’t get any bounce

President Biden says the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which he signed into law on Monday, will help families struggling economically amid the highest surge in inflation in three decades.

"Today we're finally getting this done," the president declared at the White House bill signing ceremony. "My message to the American people is this: America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better."

Public opinion polls indicate that the $1.2 trillion package – the largest investment in the nation's crumbling roads and bridges in decades - is getting a thumbs up from a majority of Americans.

But so far the bill – which passed the Senate over the summer and the House earlier this month - is not helping Biden boost his flagging poll numbers or aiding congressional Democrats hoping to retain the razor-thin majorities in next year’s midterm elections.

The package – which includes more than $500 billion in new spending for "core" infrastructure projects such as transportation, broadband internet, and electric utilities over the next eight years – is backed by 63% of Americans in an ABC News/Washington Post national poll conducted Nov. 7-10, after the final passage of the measure.

That support’s in-line with a USA Today/Suffolk University survey conducted in late August and a Quinnipiac University poll conducted in early October. But all three surveys indicate a partisan divide, with the vast majority of Democrats and a solid number of independents backing the bill, and most Republicans opposed. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY .

In other developments:

- Biden signs infrastructure bill: LIVE UPDATES

- Blink CEO applauds Biden spending bill: Charging infrastructure 'very smart investment'

- Biden's spending bill drops key child tax credit requirement that could pay out billions to illegal immigrants

- Xi calls Biden 'my old friend' after US president had insisted they were not close

- Joe Biden, Senate Democrats ‘in for a rude awakening’ in 2022, new GOP ad says

Texas Dem switches to Republican Party over defunding the police, 'chaos' on the border

A Texas Democrat switched his affiliation to the Republican Party over the party's left-leaning embrace of defunding the police policies and "chaos" on the southern border .

State Rep. Ryan Guillen announced in a Monday press conference that he would seek reelection to his south Texas seat as a Republican, saying the Democratic Party's far-left values are no longer in line with his own.

Specifically, Guillen cited his now-former party’s backing of defunding the police and the compounding crisis at the southern border under President Biden.

"Friends, something is happening in South Texas, and many of us are waking up to the fact that the values of those in Washington, D.C., are not our values, not the values of most Texans," Guillen said.

"The ideology of defunding the police, of destroying the oil and gas industry, and the chaos at our border is disastrous for those of us who live here in South Texas," he continued.

The former Democrat had won his seat by nearly 17 points in the 2020 election and has served in the Texas House for almost two decades. Guillen's switch is a win for Republicans as the party pushes to gain traction along the historically blue border. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Beto O'Rourke says campaign not about him after Texas magazine calls him unpopular and a 'polarizing figure'

- Beto O'Rourke running for Texas governor against GOP incumbent Abbott

- October illegal immigrant apprehensions surge 128% from same time last year

- Wyoming GOP votes to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as a Republican

White House announcer appears to skip Harris at infrastructure signing after disastrous CNN report

The White House’s announcer at President Biden’s signing ceremony of the bipartisan infrastructure bill appeared to skip Vice President Harris’ turn to speak following a disastrous CNN report on her.

Harris appeared to be passed over at the White House signing ceremony, with the event announcer introducing union political activist Heather Kurtenbach as the vice president stood at the podium.

"In a moment," Harris quipped after the apparent snub.

The snub is very likely a flub, but it nevertheless served as a metaphor for Harris' current travails, coming just a day after a CNN report that her office is facing internalized dysfunction and an absence of focus and that President Biden's aides were fed up with hers.

Conservatives on Twitter were quick to take jabs at Harris over it, with many continuing the comparison of the vice president to fictional Vice President Selena Meyer from the hit HBO show "Veep."

The incident came the day after CNN’s revealing report on the vice president’s office operations.

On Monday, Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure package into law after months of negotiations. A spokesperson for Harris pointed Fox News to tweets from vice presidential staff as well as White House press secretary Jen Psaki's tweet defending the vice president's "vital role" in the administration. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Newt Gingrich: Kamala Harris is probably the worst vice president in American history

- ‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin blames Kamala Harris’ unpopularity on American misogyny

- Psaki panned for statement defending 'vital partner' Kamala Harris: 'This is how you know it's bad'

- CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury to begin deliberations after prosecution and defense make closing arguments

- Former Obama Cabinet member praises Austria's decision to lock down unvaccinated

- New Hampshire high schooler allegedly suspended for saying there are ‘only two genders’ sues school district

- Video claims to show Iranian helicopter buzzing US ship sailing in Gulf of Oman

- Six teens shot in drive-by at park, multiple suspects at-large, police say

- Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 10: Patrick Mahomes returns to form against Raiders

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Costco alert: popular soft drink could kill you

- Psaki says 'no economist' is predicting higher inflation when pressed by NBC reporter

- Inflation surge pushes gold to five-month high

- Ohio sues Meta alleging Facebook parent misled public about its products’ effect on children

- Top Black Friday deals retailers have already dropped

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity on Monday evening argued that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues to show the media and political left rushing to judgment before a verdict.

"The same Democrats who never bother to look at video evidence or talk to eyewitnesses or collect facts, they just rush to judgment in order to score a cheap political win," the host said on "Hannity."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.