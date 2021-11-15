New Hampshire high schooler allegedly suspended for saying there are ‘only two genders’ sues school district

A New Hampshire student-athlete is suing his school district after he was suspended from a football game for allegedly expressing his views that there are "only two genders."

The lawsuit, filed in Rockingham Superior Court on November 4, alleges that the September suspension violated the student’s constitutional right to free speech and the New Hampshire Bill of Rights because he expressed his religious beliefs.

The plaintiff is also aiming to block the enforcement of Exeter High School’s gender-nonconforming student’s policy because of what he says is its infringement on his First Amendment rights.

Fox News has reached out to Exeter High School, which referred all questions to the school district. The school district did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The district’s policy on transgender and gender nonconforming students "requires that all programs, activities, and employment practices be free from discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.