‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin blames Kamala Harris’ unpopularity on American misogyny

ABC News’ "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin blamed Americans and misogyny for negative publicity surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris on the heels of a report that outlined frustration and dysfunction in her office.

A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating languishes, with the former's aides feeling abandoned as she tackles difficult tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff tired of her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.

Liberal CNN commentators have bashed their network’s own reporting, but Hostin blamed Americans for Harris’ approval rating being even worse than Biden’s when the topic was discussed on "The View."

"I think that really speaks to where our country is," Hostin said. "Let’s come down on the woman who happens to be the first female vice president that we’ve ever had in the country’s history, which is ridiculous that it’s the first woman that we’ve had, but incredible."

Hostin also criticized the roles Harris has been given through roughly 10 months on the job.

"I think the reason why she is getting so much, I guess, ire from the right, and from all over the country is because … not only is she a woman but she’s been given these tasks that are just, I mean, what is she supposed to do with immigration? What is she supposed to do," Hostin said as Joy Behar chimed in.

"I don’t remember Pence getting this kind of bad press," Behar said.

"Pence… I don’t know what he did," Whoopi Goldberg said. "You don’t really hear a lot about what the vice president is doing, you just generally don’t."

Guest panelist Tara Setmayer admitted Harris hasn’t been perfect.

"Just because you made history doesn’t give you a pass," Setmayer said. "28 percent disapproval isn’t just the right."

The CNN piece touched a nerve in the White House, with press secretary Jen Psaki tweeting out a defense of Harris that appeared to be in direct response to the article. Harris' approval rating was a dismal 28 percent in one recent survey, a historically bad number for a vice president.

"One frustration I have with the vice president is, and I don’t think it’s up to her, we don’t see her," co-host Sara Haines said. "They seem to be keeping her away, which allows people to be frustrated because I want to hear from her."

Hostin added, "She doesn’t want to upstage the president, that’s been her plan."

