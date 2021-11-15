Joe Biden, Senate Democrats ‘in for a rude awakening’ in 2022, new GOP ad says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is dropping a new ad that hits President Biden for "doz[ing] off" during meetings while his party flounders.

"When Joe Biden dozes off in meetings, is it sweet dreams or nightmares?" the narrator says in the ad, which is punctuated by Vice President Kamala Harris laughing maniacally.

POLL GIVES GOP WIDEST MIDTERM MARGIN IN THE 4 DECADES IT HAS BEEN CONDUCTED AMID RISING INFLATION

The ad cites the Biden administration’s plummeting approval ratings and Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s win in Virginia as signs the Democratic Party is heading for trouble in the 2022 midterm elections.

"Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are in for a rude awakening," the ad states.

The NRSC is releasing the new ad, which was first obtained by Fox News, in a five-figure campaign hitting the administration in New Hampshire, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona — where Biden's approval ratings are particularly low. According to a new ABC/Washington Post poll, Biden’s overall job approval rating is 33% in those states, compared with 43% elsewhere.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the NRSC, said in a statement to Fox News that the Democrats will pay politically next November for "doubling down on the radical agenda that voters are rejecting."

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are racing to see whose approval ratings can fall faster and farther. Right now, it’s neck and neck," Scott said.

"The failed policies of the Biden Administration and Senate Democrats have stirred the American people into action. Collapsing poll numbers and recent Republican electoral victories have Democrats limping toward a nightmarish 2022. Instead of changing course, Democrats are doubling down on the radical agenda that voters are rejecting. They will be rudely awakened when Republicans take back Congress next year."