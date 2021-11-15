Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 10: Patrick Mahomes returns to form against Raiders

Here are the QBs who played well and led their teams to big wins in Week 10

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A new quarterback entered the top five performances in Week 10.

Welcome, New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones.

The former Alabama product put forth a solid performance in New England’s dominating 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Jones completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Hunter Henry scored twice for the Patriots (6-4), who went 7 of 9 on third down in the game.

So, who else cracked the list this week? Here are the QBs who played well and led their teams to big wins in Week 10.

5. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings went into Los Angeles and came out with a win.

He completed 25 of 37 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns in Minnesota's big 27-20 win over the Chargers. The Vikings improved to 4-5 on the season. In their five losses, Minnesota lost by 18 combined points.

4. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates after a touchdown by Rhamondre Stevenson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates after a touchdown by Rhamondre Stevenson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Rookie QB Mac Jones was superb in his outing against the Browns.

He completed 19 of 23 for 198 yards with three touchdowns in the 45-7 win. After starting the season with only two victories, the Patriots are winners of four games in a row. New England will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Thursday night.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Josh Allen got the Bills back to winning ways.

He completed 21 of 28 passes for 366 yards with two touchdowns in Buffalo's 45-17 victory over the Jets. He threw TD passes to running back Matt Breida and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Bills will square off against the Colts next.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were on point against the Falcons.

Prescott completed 24 of 31 passes with 296 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-3 Cowboys victory over Atlanta. The NFC East-leading Cowboys will visit Kansas City next week to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Darrel Williams #31 celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammate Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Darrel Williams #31 celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammate Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes looked like his old self on Sunday night.

The former NFL MVP completed 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards with five touchdowns in Kansas City's dominating 41-14 win over the Raiders. With the victory, the Chiefs reclaimed control of the AFC West. Next up, the Chiefs will take on the Cowboys.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business.