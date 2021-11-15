Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 10: Patrick Mahomes returns to form against Raiders

A new quarterback entered the top five performances in Week 10.

Welcome, New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones.

The former Alabama product put forth a solid performance in New England’s dominating 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Jones completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Hunter Henry scored twice for the Patriots (6-4), who went 7 of 9 on third down in the game.

So, who else cracked the list this week? Here are the QBs who played well and led their teams to big wins in Week 10.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings went into Los Angeles and came out with a win.

He completed 25 of 37 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns in Minnesota's big 27-20 win over the Chargers. The Vikings improved to 4-5 on the season. In their five losses, Minnesota lost by 18 combined points.

Rookie QB Mac Jones was superb in his outing against the Browns.

He completed 19 of 23 for 198 yards with three touchdowns in the 45-7 win. After starting the season with only two victories, the Patriots are winners of four games in a row. New England will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Thursday night.

Josh Allen got the Bills back to winning ways.

He completed 21 of 28 passes for 366 yards with two touchdowns in Buffalo's 45-17 victory over the Jets. He threw TD passes to running back Matt Breida and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Bills will square off against the Colts next.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were on point against the Falcons.

Prescott completed 24 of 31 passes with 296 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-3 Cowboys victory over Atlanta. The NFC East-leading Cowboys will visit Kansas City next week to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes looked like his old self on Sunday night.

The former NFL MVP completed 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards with five touchdowns in Kansas City's dominating 41-14 win over the Raiders. With the victory, the Chiefs reclaimed control of the AFC West. Next up, the Chiefs will take on the Cowboys.