Police share new pictures of third suspect amid manhunt in congressional intern’s killing

Police in Washington, D.C., released more pictures of a third suspect accused in the killing of a Capitol Hill intern in June.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was shot on June 30 and died on July 1, officials said. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of 7th Street NW. Tarpinian-Jachym was in Washington, D.C., as an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan.

Jailen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr. were both arrested in connection with the killing, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced in early September. The third suspect, 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas, hasn't yet been arrested. He's wanted on a warrant on a first-degree murder charge, police said.

Lucas and Thomas have violent records in family court, Pirro said, noting that they are juveniles.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said during a news conference that she's confident the third suspect will be caught.

"These two arrests, and a third one pending – I'm confident we'll get the third one – give Eric's loved ones some sense of peace as they continue to grieve a tremendous loss. Eric came to our city with a bright future ahead of him interning in a role where he served the public on Capitol Hill. He deserved an opportunity to return home safely to his family but was senselessly taken from his loved ones," Smith said.

Police said a woman and 16-year-old boy were shot but survived. Several people exited a vehicle and fired shots at a group of people, including Tarpinian-Jachym, who wasn't the intended target of the shooting, they added.

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Tarpinian-Jachym's mother, Tamara Jachym, said her son faced adversity in his life but always found a way to overcome it.

"He had ambition because he had some adversity in his life. A lot of things have happened to him. And he did struggle initially, like he had severe dyslexia as a first-grader. He couldn't read or write, but boy, he could do it. He taught himself mathematics and how to play chess from YouTube," Jachym said. "He had some adversity issues, but I think he felt accepted in D.C. because he was bright and articulate, and he was always kind of flat-faced. When he smiled, you knew he meant it. It was genuine."

The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department are offering a $40,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction, and are encouraging them to contact (202) 727-9099.