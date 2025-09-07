Mugshots of Capitol Hill intern murder suspects revealed as manhunt continues for third suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police released mugshots of the two 17-year-olds accused in the June shooting death of a Capitol Hill intern in Washington, D.C.

The victim, 21-year-old University of Massachusetts Amherst student Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., was fatally shot June 30 about a mile from the White House.

Suspects Kelvin Thomas Jr., of Southeast D.C., and Jailen Lucas, of Northwest D.C., are pictured in mugshots obtained by FOX5 DC.

The two were arrested Friday and charged as adults with premeditated first-degree murder while armed. Police are also searching for Naqwan Antonio Lucas, 18, of Granby, Massachusetts, who is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court warrant for premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

Police said the suspects also injured a woman and a 16-year-old boy during the attack.

In July, the House held a moment of silence for Tarpinian-Jachym.

Rep. Estes called him a "dedicated and thoughtful and kind person who loved our country."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the suspects "will face severe justice" if convicted, adding, "We hope this provides some measure of solace to his family."

It remains unclear if Naqwan Lucas and Jailen Lucas are related. Officials have not confirmed whether Naqwan Lucas has a prior criminal record.

MPD offers a standard $25,000 reward for information leading to a D.C. homicide conviction. In this case, the FBI’s Washington Field Office has added $15,000 and the U.S. Marshals Service $10,000, raising the total reward for Naqwan Lucas to $50,000.

Officials urge anyone with information on Naqwan Lucas to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411, and not to approach him.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.