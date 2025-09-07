Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Mugshots of Capitol Hill intern murder suspects revealed as manhunt continues for third suspect

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym worked for Representative Ron Estes when he was killed in June attack

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Two teens arrested in murder of DC intern Video

Two teens arrested in murder of DC intern

Fox News’ Madeleine Rivera reports on the arrests of two teens allegedly involved in the murder of a Washington, D.C., intern on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

Police released mugshots of the two 17-year-olds accused in the June shooting death of a Capitol Hill intern in Washington, D.C.

The victim, 21-year-old University of Massachusetts Amherst student Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., was fatally shot June 30 about a mile from the White House.

Suspects Kelvin Thomas Jr., of Southeast D.C., and Jailen Lucas, of Northwest D.C., are pictured in mugshots obtained by FOX5 DC.

The two were arrested Friday and charged as adults with premeditated first-degree murder while armed. Police are also searching for Naqwan Antonio Lucas, 18, of Granby, Massachusetts, who is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court warrant for premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

Police said the suspects also injured a woman and a 16-year-old boy during the attack.

DC POLICE RELEASE NAME OF THIRD SUSPECT IN CAPITOL HILL INTERN MURDER, OFFER $50K REWARD

Mugshots of murder suspects

Kelvin Thomas Jr. (L) and Jailen Lucas (R) face first-degree murder charges in the killing of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym on June 30. (Obtained by FOX5 DC)

In July, the House held a moment of silence for Tarpinian-Jachym. 

Rep. Estes called him a "dedicated and thoughtful and kind person who loved our country."

TWO TEENS ARRESTED IN MURDER OF CAPITOL HILL INTERN, THIRD SOUGHT: DOJ, DC POLICE

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym fishing

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym seen fishing. (Tamara Jachym )

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the suspects "will face severe justice" if convicted, adding, "We hope this provides some measure of solace to his family."

MOTHER OF SLAIN CONGRESSIONAL INTERN SAYS DC COUNCIL TREATS VIOLENT CRIME LIKE A 'JOKE' AMID UNSOLVED KILLING

Naqwan Antonio Lucas, 18

Naqwan Antonio Lucas, 18, is wanted in connection to the shooting, according to authorities. (MPD)

It remains unclear if Naqwan Lucas and Jailen Lucas are related. Officials have not confirmed whether Naqwan Lucas has a prior criminal record.

MPD offers a standard $25,000 reward for information leading to a D.C. homicide conviction. In this case, the FBI’s Washington Field Office has added $15,000 and the U.S. Marshals Service $10,000, raising the total reward for Naqwan Lucas to $50,000.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym pictured with his mother

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym pictured with his mother, Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym. (Tamara Jachym)

Officials urge anyone with information on Naqwan Lucas to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411, and not to approach him.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

