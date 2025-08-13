Trump administration cares more about son’s death than DC Council, mother of slain GOP intern says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mother of a slain congressional intern killed in a drive-by shooting says the Trump administration is taking her son's death more seriously than the Washington, D.C., Council

The Metropolitan Police Department said Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in D.C. for an internship, was shot June 30 around 10:28 p.m. and died at a hospital July 1. At the time, Tarpinian-Jachym was an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan.

Several people were seen exiting a car before opening fire, with one of the shots wounding Tarpinian-Jachym. Police said Tarpinian-Jachym wasn't the intended target, adding an adult female and 16-year-old male were injured. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest, near the Mt Vernon Sq 7th St-Convention Center Metro stop.

On Monday, President Donald Trump federalized police in Washington, D.C., after a string of high-profile incidents.

Tarpinian-Jachym's mother, Tamara Jachym, told Fox News Digital the Trump administration is taking more steps than the D.C. Council to fix the youth crime wave plaguing the nation's capital.

After the fatal shooting, Trump sent a letter to Jachym, saying he and Melania Trump were "heartbroken for your entire family."

"While we may never fully understand the impact that Eric has had during his meaningful life, we know he will be remembered for his kindness, faithfulness, and devotion to your family and his many friends," Trump wrote. "He will also be remembered for his commitment to our country. I know how proud Congressman Estes was to have Eric represent his office, the people of Kansas' Fourth Congressional District, and our Nation.

"Eric will be held in my heart, and I promise never to forget or forgive the terrible act that took him from us. Please know that my Administration will not stop fighting to clean up our streets and ensure law and order. May God hold Eric in His eternal love and care and provide you and your other incredible children, Angela and Jeremy, with abiding peace and unending strength."

Jachym said "of course" the Trump administration is taking her son's death more seriously than the D.C. Council.

"Or [the D.C. Council] would change the laws so 12- to 17-year-olds are booked and charged for crimes and get jail time or juvenile detention," Jachym said. "I am not saying for stealing a pair of shoes, but for serious crimes.

"I believe that something needs to be done because the council is allowing these people to engage in serious crime in D.C., and it's getting worse, not better," she added. "It's serious. And you know if they can't see that this is a serious problem, then we have a serious problem."

The D.C. Council did not respond to a request for comment.

NBC Washington reported that the number of juveniles arrested in Washington, D.C., has risen every year since 2000, with over 2,000 minors arrested in 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, juveniles made up 51.8% of robbery arrests, according to police, adding that almost 60% of those arrested for carjacking in 2025 are also juveniles.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said the uptick in juvenile crime was one reason she helped establish a Juvenile Investigative Response Unit within the agency.

"Recently, we have seen an increase in fights in our schools and more serious criminal offenses outside of our schools," Smith said in April. "And we have seen an increase in juvenile suspects involved in criminal offenses district-wide."

Jachym said the D.C. City Council needs to go a step further and ensure minors are held accountable for any criminal behavior because, right now, she feels it's a "crime utopia."

"I mean, if you're old enough to walk around with a gun and pull a trigger, you're old enough for the consequences," Jachym said. "And these things that the council have in place are not working. Then what's the alternative? Have more people killed, raped, robbed, carjacked? It's just, you know, it's really scary."

More recently, two juveniles were arrested after allegedly assaulting a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl face carjacking charges after Edward Coristine was beaten Aug. 3 at around 3 a.m. Authorities said the teens tried to carjack Coristine and a woman identified as his significant other.

Police said Coristine got the woman inside of the vehicle while he confronted the group of people, which led to the attack.