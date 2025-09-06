DC police release name of third suspect in Capitol Hill intern murder, offer $50K reward

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is offering a $50,000 reward for information about an 18-year-old wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Capitol Hill intern in Washington, D.C.

MPD officials said Naqwan Antonio Lucas, 18, of Granby, Massachusetts, is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for premeditated first degree murder while armed.

Two additional 17-year-old suspects, Kelvin Thomas, of Southeast, D.C. and Jailen Lucas, of Northwest, D.C. were arrested Friday and charged as adults with premeditated first degree murder while armed.

Both had prior violent criminal records in family court, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

University of Massachusetts Amherst student Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, who was an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., was fatally shot just one mile from the White House on June 30.

An adult woman and 16-year-old boy were also injured in the shooting, according to police.

Tarpinian-Jachym was honored by the House in July with a moment of silence. Estes described him as a "dedicated and thoughtful and kind person who loved our country."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said if the suspects are convicted, they "will face severe justice."

"We hope that this provides some measure of solace to his family," Bondi wrote in a statement.

It is unclear if Naqwan Lucas and Jailen Lucas are related, though their cities of residence do not match.

Officials have not confirmed if Naqwan Lucas has a prior criminal record.

The MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for a D.C. homicide.

However, in addition to the typical reward, the FBI's Washington Field Office is offering an additional $15,000, and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering an additional $10,000 for Naqwan Lucas' arrest—bringing the total possible reward amount up to $50,000.

Anyone who knows where Naqwan Lucas is hiding should not take action, and call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411, according to officials.

