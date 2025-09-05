Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Two teens arrested in murder of Capitol Hill intern, third sought: DOJ, DC police

'The murder of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym shook our nation’s capital, and today justice is moving forward,' FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Slain congressional intern's sister: It's like a living nightmare you just can't get out of Video

Slain congressional intern's sister: It's like a living nightmare you just can't get out of

Angela Tarpinian-Jachym discusses President Donald Trump's efforts to make Washington, DC safer following the killing of her brother Eric on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two 17-year-olds were arrested in connection with the murder of Capitol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym. 

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro named the two suspects as Jaylin Lucas and Kevin Thomas Jr. She said both of the suspects were charged with murder while armed and will be tried in adult court. 

Pirro noted that both Lucas and Thomas, though juveniles, have prior violent juvenile records in family court.

Tarpinian-Jachym, a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, was interning for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan. He was fatally shot in Washington, D.C., just one mile from the White House.

"The murder of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym shook our nation’s capital, and today justice is moving forward. Thanks to the relentless work of the FBI, MPD, and the Justice Department, two suspects are in custody. This is exactly what President Trump meant when he promised to make Washington, D.C. safe again: law and order, accountability, and justice for victims," FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.
Close modal

Continue