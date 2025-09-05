Two teens arrested in murder of Capitol Hill intern, third sought: DOJ, DC police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two 17-year-olds were arrested in connection with the murder of Capitol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro named the two suspects as Jaylin Lucas and Kevin Thomas Jr. She said both of the suspects were charged with murder while armed and will be tried in adult court.

Pirro noted that both Lucas and Thomas, though juveniles, have prior violent juvenile records in family court.

Tarpinian-Jachym, a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, was interning for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan. He was fatally shot in Washington, D.C., just one mile from the White House.

"The murder of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym shook our nation’s capital, and today justice is moving forward. Thanks to the relentless work of the FBI, MPD, and the Justice Department, two suspects are in custody. This is exactly what President Trump meant when he promised to make Washington, D.C. safe again: law and order, accountability, and justice for victims," FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital.

