Police hunting for Long Island man accused of stabbing his own father to death

Authorities said it's unclear what led Matthew Zoll, 23, to allegedly stab his dad to death

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
A manhunt is underway for a 23-year-old Long Island man who allegedly stabbed his father to death on Saturday morning. 

The Suffolk County Police Department is seeking the public's help in the search for Matthew Zoll, who they believe stabbed his father, 61-year-old Joseph Zoll, to death at their Rocky Point home.

Officers were called to the home around 1:25 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing, the New York Post first reported.

Police described Matthew Zoll as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Image of Matthew Zoll

Police on Long Island are hunting for 23-year-old Matthew Zoll who allegedly stabbed his father to death inside their family home. (Suffolk County Police Department)

Authorities added that Matthew Zoll, who has a small scar under his left eye, is not believed to have a vehicle.

Matthew Zoll smiling in a red hat

Suffolk County Police are searching for 23-year-old Matthew Zoll, who is wanted for allegedly murdering his father on Long Island. (Suffolk County Police Department)

Police have not revealed a motive in the killing.

Anyone with information on Matthew Zoll’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Suffolk County Police Department but did not immediately receive a response. 