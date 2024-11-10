2 Florida women arrested for alleged murder of one of the women's missing boyfriend

A Florida woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her on-again/off-again boyfriend who disappeared earlier this month.

Authorities issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Caylen Deller, 30, and Tina Marie Lee-Ellis, 56.

Putnam County Police posted that Chad Mullen, 53, was likely last seen alive on Sept. 9 and was traveling with Deller, with whom he had an on-again/off-again relationship, to a location near Deller’s business.

The women were arrested after the body of Mullen was discovered in Florida following receiving a tip.

Mullen was first reported missing on September 15 by his family after he missed his brother’s wedding in Texas.

"We were supposed to go to Texas to be with family. That’s when I was kind of like, ‘Okay, this is for real,’" Hollie Mullen, Chad’s daughter, told News4JAX. "At first it was just kind of unbelievable. I was just like, ‘He’s just going to come back.’"

The body was discovered off the side of a rural road by a mechanic/equipment operator on a property about a quarter of a mile from the Putnam County line. The man said he noticed an unusual dirt pile which led to the discovery.

"We found him probably no more than 20 to 25 feet off of the side of the road into the front yard of the property," Robert Rash told Action News Jax.

"It was just the location of the pile that made no sense because there’s no road going through there. There’s no drainage going through there," said Rash.

Lee-Ellis turned herself in on Thursday evening and was charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact.

Deller was arrested in Volusia County and charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing. Authorities say It is still unclear how long the women knew each other.