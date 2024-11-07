Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Husband of missing mom Suzanne Simpson charged with murder

Brad Simpson has officially been charged with the murder in the case of Texas mom Suzanne Simpson, who has been missing for over a month

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
close
Ted Williams discusses investigation into missing Texas real estate agent Suzanne Simpson Video

Ted Williams discusses investigation into missing Texas real estate agent Suzanne Simpson

Former homicide detective and criminal attorney Ted Williams provides expert insight on case of missing mom Suzanne Simpson and her husband Brad Simpson's charges.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Brad Simpson, the husband of missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson, has been charged with murder in his wife's case, a Bexar County official confirmed with Fox News Digital. 

The 51-year-old mother of four and luxury real estate agent has been missing for over a month, and her husband had been charged with several offenses, which have kept him behind bars, leading up to Thursday's murder charge.

Brad Simpson's murder charge along with his previous charges for prohibited weapons, evidence tampering, unlawful restraint and bodily injury to a family member add up to a $5 million bond. 

MISSING SUZANNE SIMPSON'S DAUGHTER SAYS FATHER 'TOOK MY MOTHER'S LIFE' AFTER REAL ESTATE AGENT'S DISAPPEARANCE

Missing mom Suzanne and husband Brad Simpson

Missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson is pictured with her husband Brad Simpson.  (Facebook/Suzanne Simpson)

Investigators have not found Suzanne Simpson’s body but have enough evidence to charge Brad Simpson, 53, and he was taken out of jail for questioning by Texas rangers on Thursday, a source told KSAT

"It is heartbreaking, but it brings our family some peace to know that authorities have gathered sufficient evidence to feel confident in moving forward with charges," Brad Simpson's brother Barton Simpson told the outlet in a statement. 

"This also helps us to come to terms with the reality that Suzanne is no longer with us, allowing us to begin a difficult grieving process and focus on rebuilding our lives, especially for the sake of the children and our extended family. We remain appreciative to all law enforcement involved for their professionalism in dealing with this situation."

Authorities have searched extensively for Suzanne, including sweeps of Olmos Park, surrounding wooded areas, and a landfill in southeast Bexar County.

Suzanne Simpson's mother, Barbara Clark, previously said that she does not believe her daughter is alive, News 4 San Antonio reported. 

HUSBAND OF MISSING TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT DENIES ‘LUDICROUS’ CHARGES AGAINST HIM: LAWYER

Brad Simpson booking photo

Brad Simpson booking photo  (Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Suzanne Simpson disappeared on Oct. 6 after allegedly fighting with her husband of 22 years in Olmos Park, in the San Antonio area.

A neighbor told police he saw Brad and Suzanne fighting each other on the night of Oct. 6 and later heard screams coming from a nearby wooded area, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. The neighbor observed that "Ms. Simpson was attempting to get away from Mr. Simpson's grasp as he tried to pull her downwards," the report continued. 

The couple’s youngest child told school staff that her parents had been fighting, and that her father had struck her mother in the face and possibly pushed her into a wall, and he had taken away her cellphone, according to the affidavit. 

"My mom was a victim of abuse from my father," their daughter Chandler Simpson, 20, wrote on Instagram. "My father took my mother's life in a state of rage and control," San Antonio Express-News reported.

MISSING TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT’S HUSBAND KEPT IN JAIL WITH HIGH BOND AS FAMILY RIPS HIS LACK OF COOPERATION

Suzanne Simpson disappeared in Texas

Suzanne Simpson disappeared in Texas reportedly after a fight with her husband. (Olmos Park Police)

James "Val" Cotter, Brad Simpson's longtime friend and business partner, is accused of hiding Brad's gun after Brad had sent him a series of ominous texts just days after his wife went missing, the outlet reported. 

Cotter was arrested on Oct. 21 and charged with tampering with evidence and possessing a prohibited weapon, both third-degree felonies. Authorities have said his case is related to the investigation of Suzanne Simpson's disappearance.  

TEXAS MOM, LUXURY REAL ESTATE AGENT MISSING AFTER PARTY AT EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE CLUB, HUSBAND ARRESTED

According to Bexar County Court records, James Valle Cotter, 65, was charged with tampering or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $500,000. 

According to Bexar County Court records, James Valle Cotter, 65, was charged with tampering or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $500,000.  (Bexar County Jail)

Prior to the murder charge, Brad Simpson's attorney Steven Gilmore reportedly called the charges against his client "ludicrous," saying the case against Simpson was a "theater to incapacitate him – to keep him in custody."

Gilmore did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the County Magistrate Clerk, the arrest affidavit is sealed for 30 days, News 4 San Antonio reported. 

Brad Simpson's arraignment hearing is scheduled for Wednesday Nov. 13. 

Mollie Markowitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to mollie.markowitz@fox.com. She joined Fox in 2019 and made her way from producing live news coverage to true-crime documentaries at Fox Nation. She has interviewed Ted Bundy survivors, the children of notorious serial killers, survivor Lisa McVey, members of law enforcement and families impacted by traumatic crime.Currently, she covers national crime stories for Fox News Digital. You can follow Mollie on LinkedIn.