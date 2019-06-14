Pit bull violently attacks man in New York's Central Park with baby daughter

A New York man attacked by a pit bull in Central Park Wednesday lost so much blood that he passed out multiple times, according to a report.

Chris Chodkowski was sitting on a bench with his wife Erica, their nine-month-old daughter and their labradoodle when a pit bull jumped onto the bench and bit into his arm, WNBC reported. The pit bull had jumped over their daughter who was in her stroller.

TEXAS PET OWNER DEAD, ‘ATTACKED BY HER TWO PIT BULL TERRIERS’: POLICE

“We didn’t hear him barking; we didn’t know another dog was near us,” Erica Chodkowski told PIX11.

Chodkowski said her husband had put his arm out to keep the dog away from the baby when it sunk its teeth into his forearm. The pit bull's owner reportedly said, “I don’t know why he did this” before he grabbed the dog and left. Neither the dog nor his owner have been found.

“I kept saying to him please don’t leave I need to speak with you,” Erica Chodkowski told PIX 11, concerned whether the pit bull had its shots.

Chodkowski received 30 stitches and will have to undergo a series of rabies shots as a precaution, WNBC reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s out of work, he can’t hold [the baby], he’s in a sling, he’s all bandaged up, he has to go back next week and then for the next four weeks, rabies shots,” Erica Chodkowski told PIX 11. “This is something that’s going to affect us for quite a while.”