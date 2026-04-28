Pennsylvania mother of three fatally shot while allegedly trying to protect woman outside bar: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania mother of three was shot and killed in what family members describe as a final act of courage — stepping in to protect another woman moments before a gunman opened fire outside a bar.

Jessica Hilliard, 34, was killed early Sunday outside Niki’s Quick Six in Parks Township, Armstrong County, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 (WTAE) reported.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to WTAE that the situation spiraled shortly after 1 a.m., when a verbal altercation broke out in the parking lot.

It escalated when a woman ran into the bar claiming she had been attacked, prompting several people, including Hilliard, to rush outside.

5 POLICE OFFICERS SHOT, 3 DEAD IN PENNSYLVANIA, FBI INVESTIGATING

Hilliard was among those trying to intervene when she was shot multiple times in the chest, according to the report.

The suspected gunman, identified by WTAE as 36-year-old David Dunmire, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds into a crowd while running away, striking four people.

COUPLE KILLED AT ARKANSAS' DEVIL'S DEN STATE PARK 'DIED HEROES PROTECTING THEIR LITTLE GIRLS,' FAMILY SAYS

Three others were wounded in the gunfire, including a 24-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition. Two men were reported to be in stable condition, WTAE said, citing police.

Family members told the outlet that Hilliard wasn’t involved in the dispute but stepped in because she believed someone was in danger.

PREGNANT TEEN DIES SAVING BABY AFTER PONCHATOULA ROAD RAGE SHOOTING INCIDENT

"Our sister died a hero," one of her sisters said, according to the outlet.

GOT A TIP?

A GoFundMe created for Hilliard’s family reinforces that account, saying she was killed "while trying to stop a man from hurting a woman," and describing her final moments as an act of "courage and selflessness."

FOLLOW US ON X

The fundraiser says Hilliard, who leaves behind two daughters and a son, was "protective, strong, and deeply loved," adding that "she was the kind of person who stepped in when someone needed help."

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

Her death has left what the family describes as "an unimaginable hole" as loved ones now work to support her children and cover funeral expenses.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

WTAE reported the suspect was taken into custody at the scene and faces multiple charges, including criminal homicide.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police and local law enforcement for additional information.