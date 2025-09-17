5 police officers shot, 3 dead in Pennsylvania, FBI investigating

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five police officers were shot and three were killed in a shooting in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, authorities said.

The gunman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was killed by police, according to Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris.

He added authorities know "who they are and who they work for," but did not comment on the motive.

The shooting took place as officers were following up on a "domestic-related" investigation that started Tuesday, Paris said.

The two wounded officers were taken to a hospital and remain in critical but stable condition, according to officials.

WellSpan York Hospital told Fox News Digital enhanced security protocols are in place.

The scene, which Paris described as "large," was still active as of Wednesday evening.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a news conference Wednesday he is continuing to pray for everyone involved.

"This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for your county and for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said. "[We] grieve for the loss of life of the three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth and served this country. We continue to pray for the full recovery of those who are dealing with their wounds."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Pennsylvania State Police are assisting local authorities.

The shooting came just a few months after another York County officer was killed in the line of duty.

Shapiro said Attorney General Pam Bondi reached out to him directly and said the state has the full support of the federal government.

Bondi condemned the violence in an X post, saying violence against law enforcement is "a scourge on our society and never acceptable."

FBI Director Kash Patel added agents are on the ground, and sent prayers to the officers, their families, and the York County community.

"Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County. As we learn more, follow all guidance from police and stay away from the area," Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis said in post on X Wednesday.



The Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia Mexican Consulate and Gov. Shapiro's office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.