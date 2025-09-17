Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

5 police officers shot, 3 dead in Pennsylvania, FBI investigating

2 officers remain in critical condition, hospital implements 'enhanced security'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Medivac helicopter leaves WellSpan York Hospital Video

Medivac helicopter leaves WellSpan York Hospital

Medivac helicopter leaves WellSpan York Hospital after a shooting involving multiple officers in York, Pennsylvania. (Credit: WPMT)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five police officers were shot and three were killed in a shooting in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, authorities said.

The gunman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was killed by police, according to Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris. 

He added authorities know "who they are and who they work for," but did not comment on the motive.

The shooting took place as officers were following up on a "domestic-related" investigation that started Tuesday, Paris said. 

FBI PITTSBURGH FIELD OFFICE TARGETED BY DRIVER IN ‘ACT OF TERROR,’ OFFICIAL SAYS 

Police officers near Pennsylvania shooting scene

First responders work the scene after at least five officers were shot on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in North Codorus, Pa.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The two wounded officers were taken to a hospital and remain in critical but stable condition, according to officials.

WellSpan York Hospital told Fox News Digital enhanced security protocols are in place.

The scene, which Paris described as "large," was still active as of Wednesday evening.

MAN SWIMMING ACROSS PENNSYLVANIA RIVER DROWNS NEAR FAMILY PICNIC AREA

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a news conference Wednesday he is continuing to pray for everyone involved.

"This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for your county and for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said. "[We] grieve for the loss of life of the three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth and served this country. We continue to pray for the full recovery of those who are dealing with their wounds."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Pennsylvania State Police are assisting local authorities.

A helicopter was seen near the scene, according to local outlets.

A helicopter was seen near the scene of the shooting in North Codorus, Pa. (Harrison Jones/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

SHOOTING WOUNDS THREE OHIO POLICE OFFICERS, TWO IN SERIOUS CONDITION, AS SUSPECT DIES

The shooting came just a few months after another York County officer was killed in the line of duty.

Shapiro said Attorney General Pam Bondi reached out to him directly and said the state has the full support of the federal government.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke at a news conference following the York County shooting.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke at a news conference following the York County shooting. (WPMT)

Bondi condemned the violence in an X post, saying violence against law enforcement is "a scourge on our society and never acceptable."

FBI Director Kash Patel added agents are on the ground, and sent prayers to the officers, their families, and the York County community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County. As we learn more, follow all guidance from police and stay away from the area," Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis said in post on X Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia Mexican Consulate and Gov. Shapiro's office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue