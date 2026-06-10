Former Louisiana mayor gets jail time for sex with son's teen friend at house party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Louisiana mayor convicted of having sex with her teenage son's friend at an alcohol-fueled party was branded a "predator" in court Tuesday by the victim's mother before a judge sentenced the disgraced politician to 90 days behind bars.

Misty Roberts, 43, the former mayor of DeRidder, was convicted in March of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile after having sex with the 16-year-old boy during a July 2024 birthday party for her son at her home. Prosecutors had urged the court to impose the maximum 17-year sentence, arguing Roberts had failed to accept responsibility for her actions.

"This is not a dumb lady. This is somebody who managed an entire city budget," prosecutor Charles Robinson said according to the New York Post, arguing that Roberts "has not come to the realization of accountability."

Instead, Judge D. Kent Savoie sentenced Roberts to 90 days in jail, along with two suspended five-year sentences. He also ordered her to undergo therapy, register as a sex offender and submit to regular drug and alcohol testing.

EX-MAYOR CONVICTED AFTER SON WALKS IN ON LEWD ACT AT ALCOHOL-INFUSED POOL BASH

Before sentencing, the victim's mother delivered an emotional statement accusing Roberts of preying on a child entrusted to her care.

"Danger doesn’t always look like danger," she told the court, according to KPLC-TV. "This predator has hair extensions, high heels, Botox and other augmentations."

Roberts apologized in court and said she would "blame myself for the rest of my life," while telling the victim's family she was sorry for the pain and embarrassment they had endured.

CALIFORNIA ‘PARTY MOM’ ACCUSED OF GROOMING VICTIMS FOR SEX, DRINKING IN RITZY MANSION, TEENS TESTIFY AT TRIAL

Text messages between Roberts and her teen son had been shown to the jury, with the pair discussing what type of alcohol the teenagers wanted for the party.

Additional text messages from the night of the party show Roberts’ son calling the situation "crazy" and telling her that his younger sister was emotional.

Upon taking the stand, Roberts’ daughter told the court that she witnessed her mother and the victim "on top of each other" the night of the party, KPLC reported.

Roberts' ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, reportedly testified that Roberts confessed to having sex with the teenage boy and that the couple’s children had caught them in the act.

The ex-mayor said during sentencing that she was "an embarrassment" to the city, according to reports, and had asked others to lie on her behalf about the incident because she feared her ex-husband would not allow her to see her children again.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m here just asking for grace and mercy and the opportunity to do what the Lord has asked me to do, which is be a mom," Roberts said.

Fox News Digital’s Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.