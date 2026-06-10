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Sex Crimes

Former Louisiana mayor gets jail time for sex with son's teen friend at house party

Misty Roberts, 43, was convicted of having sex with a 16-year-old at a drunken birthday party she hosted for her own son

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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A former Louisiana mayor convicted of having sex with her teenage son's friend at an alcohol-fueled party was branded a "predator" in court Tuesday by the victim's mother before a judge sentenced the disgraced politician to 90 days behind bars.

Misty Roberts, 43, the former mayor of DeRidder, was convicted in March of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile after having sex with the 16-year-old boy during a July 2024 birthday party for her son at her home. Prosecutors had urged the court to impose the maximum 17-year sentence, arguing Roberts had failed to accept responsibility for her actions.

"This is not a dumb lady. This is somebody who managed an entire city budget," prosecutor Charles Robinson said according to the New York Post, arguing that Roberts "has not come to the realization of accountability."

Instead, Judge D. Kent Savoie sentenced Roberts to 90 days in jail, along with two suspended five-year sentences. He also ordered her to undergo therapy, register as a sex offender and submit to regular drug and alcohol testing.

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Misty Roberts in a photo on the Louisiana Sex Offender Registry website

Misty Roberts, 43, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, along with two suspended five-year sentences. She was also ordered to undergo therapy, register as a sex offender and submit to regular drug and alcohol testing. (Louisiana Sex Offender Registry)

Before sentencing, the victim's mother delivered an emotional statement accusing Roberts of preying on a child entrusted to her care.

"Danger doesn’t always look like danger," she told the court, according to KPLC-TV. "This predator has hair extensions, high heels, Botox and other augmentations."

Misty Roberts mugshot

Misty Roberts, 43, the former mayor of DeRidder, was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. (Louisiana Highway Patrol)

Roberts apologized in court and said she would "blame myself for the rest of my life," while telling the victim's family she was sorry for the pain and embarrassment they had endured.

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Text messages between Roberts and her teen son had been shown to the jury, with the pair discussing what type of alcohol the teenagers wanted for the party. 

Additional text messages from the night of the party show Roberts’ son calling the situation "crazy" and telling her that his younger sister was emotional.

Misty Roberts standing and smiling in a portrait-style photo.

Misty Roberts, the former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, is reportedly accused by prosecutors of having sex with her son’s 17-year-old friend at a house party in 2024. (Misty Roberts/Facebook)

Upon taking the stand, Roberts’ daughter told the court that she witnessed her mother and the victim "on top of each other" the night of the party, KPLC reported.

Roberts' ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, reportedly testified that Roberts confessed to having sex with the teenage boy and that the couple’s children had caught them in the act. 

The ex-mayor said during sentencing that she was "an embarrassment" to the city, according to reports, and had asked others to lie on her behalf about the incident because she feared her ex-husband would not allow her to see her children again.

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"I’m here just asking for grace and mercy and the opportunity to do what the Lord has asked me to do, which is be a mom," Roberts said.

Fox News Digital’s Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

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