Undefeated lacrosse team's championship dreams end in controversy after players punished over fake cigars

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An undefeated Massachusetts high school lacrosse team's championship hopes came to an abrupt end this week after school officials ruled nine players ineligible, forcing Ipswich High School to forfeit its state semifinal matchup.

The decision has sparked controversy because the players insist they never violated the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's tobacco policy, claiming the cigars they used during a graduation celebration contained no tobacco.

Ipswich forfeited its MIAA Division 4 semifinal against Cohasset High School on Tuesday after the team was unable to field enough eligible players.

According to reporting by Boston.com, senior Christian Gianakakis and several teammates participated in a graduation tradition Sunday by smoking homemade cigars that he said were tobacco-free. Gianakakis said his father rolled the cigars after fake cigars ordered online failed to arrive before graduation.

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The controversy escalated after a photo of the students was reported to school officials, who believed the cigars were real, according to the report.

Gianakakis told Boston.com that he and several teammates later recovered one of the cigars and presented it to school administrators as evidence that it did not contain tobacco. He also told the outlet that Principal Jonathan Mitchell initially informed him and his father that the players would be allowed to participate in Tuesday's semifinal before the decision was reversed roughly four hours before game time.

"It felt like a punch in the face. It was like we were being called liars," Gianakakis told Boston.com.

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Ipswich High School said in a statement that the team and coaching staff decided to forfeit because of a shortage of available players.

"Ipswich High School was very excited to have its boys lacrosse team advance to the Division 4 State Semifinals that was scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.," the school said in a statement on its website. "The team and coaching staff decided that due to the shortage of available players that it was in the best interest of the team to forfeit the game. We congratulate all of our players and coaches on a great season and for advancing to the Final Four."

MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin told WEEI that the organization was aware of the situation but did not participate in determining whether the students could play.

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"We did not rule in that. We were just made aware of it," Baldwin said. "It's a local decision; we did not get involved at all in that decision."

Baldwin pointed to MIAA rules governing alcohol, tobacco and controlled substances, noting that such investigations are typically handled at the local level.

The MIAA handbook states that when a principal determines a student-athlete has violated rules governing alcohol, tobacco or controlled substances, the student loses eligibility for the next consecutive contests totaling 25% of that sport's season.

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The circumstances surrounding the eligibility decision remain unclear. According to Boston.com's reporting, Gianakakis believes the final determination was made by Superintendent Brian Blake.

Fox News Digital reached out to Superintendent Brian Blake, Principal Jonathan Mitchell and Athletic Director Tom Gallagher for comment.