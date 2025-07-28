Couple killed at Arkansas' Devil's Den State Park 'died heroes protecting their little girls,' family says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The couple who were killed over the weekend at Arkansas’ Devil's Den State Park died as "heroes" while protecting their two young daughters, according to their family.

A manhunt remains ongoing Monday for the suspect wanted in the deaths of Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41, who were found dead Saturday afternoon on a walking trail. Their young daughters, ages 9 and 7, were uninjured and are safe with family members, police said.

"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality. They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help in the investigation to please contact the proper authorities immediately. Clinton and Kristen died heroes protecting their little girls and they deserve justice," read a statement fromthe family provided to ABC News. "They will forever live on in all of our hearts."

The Brinks were new to the area, having recently moved to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, from another state. It is still unclear how they were killed.

Police are now searching for a White male with a medium build, who was seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ballcap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves. He was also carrying a black backpack, police said.

The suspect was also seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan – possibly a Mazda with tape covering the license plate. The vehicle may have been traveling on State Route 170 or 220, police said.

"Investigators are asking those who visited the park on Saturday to check cellphone photos and videos or GoPro camera footage for images of the suspect," read a statement from Arkansas State Police. "They are also asking residents of the area surrounding the park to notify ASP if they have access to security and game camera footage."

Arkansas State Police did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"We're just really hoping that anybody who captured any video or pictures or anything suspicious, just let us know," State Police spokesperson Nick Genty told The Associated Press. "We're investigating any and all tips that we get."

In 911 recordings obtained by KNWA and KFTA, an operator was heard saying that first responders "received a call from the visitor’s center, two children are there, they advised that their parents were assaulted" and missing.

"I hear yells calling for help, we’re walking down…," the station also quoted an officer as saying on Saturday.

"Try to relay to the office that we found the victims down here. There are on the lower Devil’s Den Trail … I think I see you right there. I’ve got two bodies down here," said another.

