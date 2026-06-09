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Cruises

Anna Kepner’s damaged cellphone becomes key clue in cruise ship murder case against stepbrother: Filings

Ship Wi-Fi records placed the 18-year-old's device along the same route Timothy Hudson took the morning she was found dead

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Anna Kepner cruise death becoming ‘quagmire’ amid FBI review Video

Anna Kepner cruise death becoming ‘quagmire’ amid FBI review

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett weighs in on the death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard a cruise ship and the FBI’s investigation.

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Anna Kepner’s cellphone emerged as a key piece of circumstantial evidence as federal investigators zeroed in on her stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, in the Florida 18-year-old’s murder investigation.

Kepner was found dead Nov. 7, 2025, in cabin 8343 aboard the Carnival Horizon, which she shared with Hudson, then 16, and a 13-year-old relative. Hudson faces charges for her alleged sexual assault and murder.

Prosecutors said surveillance video did not show her leaving the cabin after she returned there the previous evening.

Investigators later searched the cabin but could not find Kepner’s phone. According to a recently released federal transcript, family members told the FBI that the Florida 18-year-old was "never without" it.

ANNA KEPNER DIES MYSTERIOUSLY DURING FAMILY VACATION ON CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP: TIMELINE OF EVENTS

A split image of Timothy Hudson and Anna Kepner

Prosecutors details Anna Kepner's final moments after her killer strangles her to death in her cruise cabin. They described her murder as " a barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act." Timothy Hudson has been charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital | Anna Kepner/Instagram)

Cruise ship personnel also said they had not taken it or seen it in the room, prosecutors said. Investigators later found the phone in the ship’s lost and found.

According to the transcript, a crew member had recovered it from a trash bin near the rear of the ship, on the starboard side. Prosecutors said the phone appeared to have been seriously damaged, with a broken screen.

Carnival Horizon cruise ship sailing on water

Carnival Cruise Line is cooperating with federal investigators following a passenger's death on a Horizon voyage. The FBI confirmed an ongoing investigation at the Miami port. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

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The government said investigators then reviewed surveillance video and ship Wi-Fi records to determine how the phone may have moved from the cabin to the trash bin.

ANNA KEPNER'S STEPBROTHER CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE: COURT DOCS

Prosecutors said the ship’s wireless network kept records showing when devices connected to routers in different areas of the ship.

They said those records placed Kepner’s phone along a route that corresponded with her stepbrother’s movements on the morning of Nov. 7.

ANNA KEPNER’S STEPBROTHER CHARGED AS ADULT WITH MURDER, SEXUAL ABUSE IN FLORIDA TEEN’S CRUISE SHIP DEATH

The Kepner family in an undated photo

The 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as T.H. in court documents, is accused of sexually assaulting 18-year-old Anna Kepner and intentionally killing her on Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon ship. (Shauntel Kepner/Facebook)

According to the transcript, Hudson left cabin 8343 at about 9:26 a.m. At the exact same time, prosecutors said, Kepner’s phone began connecting to routers along the same general path Hudson took through the ship.

At about 9:29 a.m., the phone connected near deck 10 in the Lido Marketplace area onboard the Carnival Cruise ship.

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At about 9:34 a.m., it connected near a smoking area on deck 11, where Hudson was seen smoking.

At about 9:39 a.m., it connected near deck 12, where surveillance showed Hudson walking on the jogging track.

Hudson, the transcript revealed, returned to the cabin at about 9:48 a.m.

At about 9:50 a.m., he left again. Prosecutors said video showed him holding something in his left hand and appearing to reach into the front pocket of his sweatshirt. He then walked toward the rear of the ship.

At about 9:52 a.m., surveillance showed him near the area of the trash bin where the phone was later found. Prosecutors acknowledged the trash bin itself was not directly visible on the video, but said Hudson remained in the area for about 22 seconds before returning to the cabin.

The government said the phone’s router data placed it near the trash-bin area at about 9:55 a.m., while Hudson had returned to cabin 8343.

WATCH: Florida teen Anna Kepner seen dancing on board Carnival Cruise days before death

Florida teen Anna Kepner seen dancing on board Carnival Cruise days before mysterious death Video

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Prosecutors argued that sequence showed Hudson had taken Kepner’s phone from the cabin and discarded it.

Defense attorney Eric Cohen challenged the strength of the prosecution’s deduction during cross-examination of FBI Special Agent Andrew Delvalle.

Cohen said that Hudson had been on an upper deck and asked whether he could have thrown the phone into the water. Delvalle agreed he could have but said he did not.

Cohen also asked whether the router data showed only that the phone’s path was "somewhat similar" to Hudson’s route. Delvalle agreed.

PROSECUTORS WARN ANNA KEPNER’S STEPBROTHER SHOULDN’T ROAM FREE AFTER ALLEGED CRUISE SHIP MURDER

Anna Kepner smiling in a selfie

Anna Kepner was identified by her family as the passenger who died onboard the Carnival Horizon. (Facebook)

Prosecutors said search warrants were obtained for Hudson and Kepner’s phones.

According to the government, the phones did not reveal information about Kepner’s killing or about the relationship between Kepner and Hudson.

Timothy Hudson walking into the James Lawrence King Federal Justice building in Miami

Timothy Hudson arrives at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice building in Miami, Fla., on May 27, 2026. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

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The phone evidence was one part of the government’s broader probable cause argument, along with the cabin timeline, medical evidence and DNA evidence.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres found probable cause, citing the circumstantial evidence, including the movements of people in and out of the cabin, evidence of sexual contact and the movement of Kepner’s phone when she was not with it.

But Torres also said the weight of the evidence was "a much closer call." If convicted, Hudson could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

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Hudson’s case is expected to go to trial in September. Fox News Digital has reached out to Hudson's attorneys for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten

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