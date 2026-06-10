Karmelo Anthony isolated in jail as track meet killer appeals conviction, preps for prison stint

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Karmelo Anthony was isolated in jail after he was taken into custody following his murder conviction on Tuesday.

He is now appealing his conviction as he prepares for his time in state prison.

Anthony was convicted of murder Tuesday and sentenced to 35 years behind bars for stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.

He was taken to the Collin County Jail and was in isolation at the infirmary within the jail, Fox News Digital confirmed.

KARMELO ANTHONY FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN TEXAS TRACK MEET STABBING

He had been free during the trial but was taken into custody after he was convicted.

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Anthony's next stop is a Texas state prison. It was not immediately clear when he would be transferred.

Anthony has since filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, court records show.

WATCH: Karmelo Anthony supporter sounds off on verdict

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis and prosecutor Bill Wirskye spoke to Fox News' Brooke Taylor on Wednesday and expressed relief that the jury convicted Anthony of murder.

"This was murder, plain and simple," Wirskye said.

KARMELO ANTHONY DEFENSE RESTS, ATTORNEYS PREP FOR CLOSING ARGUMENTS BEFORE JURY DELIBERATES IN MURDER TRIAL

WATCH: Crowds clash outside Karmelo Anthony murder trial

"I was relieved," Willis said. "I was relieved for the family mostly."

WATCH: Man outside of Karmelo Anthony trial weighs in on verdict

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Anthony faced up to life in prison after being convicted of murder. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of his 35-year sentence.

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