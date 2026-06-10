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Texas

Karmelo Anthony isolated in jail as track meet killer appeals conviction, preps for prison stint

Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years after fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in Frisco, Texas

By Kelsie Cairns , Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Karmelo Anthony to appeal murder conviction Video

Karmelo Anthony to appeal murder conviction

Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor has the latest on the track meet murder case that led to the 35-year sentence of Karmelo Anthony on 'The Story.'

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Karmelo Anthony was isolated in jail after he was taken into custody following his murder conviction on Tuesday.

He is now appealing his conviction as he prepares for his time in state prison.

Anthony was convicted of murder Tuesday and sentenced to 35 years behind bars for stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.

He was taken to the Collin County Jail and was in isolation at the infirmary within the jail, Fox News Digital confirmed.

KARMELO ANTHONY FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN TEXAS TRACK MEET STABBING

Karmelo Anthony standing for a mugshot photo.

Karmelo Anthony poses for a new mugshot photo. (Collin County Jail)

He had been free during the trial but was taken into custody after he was convicted.

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Anthony's next stop is a Texas state prison. It was not immediately clear when he would be transferred.

Anthony has since filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, court records show.

WATCH: Karmelo Anthony supporter sounds off on verdict

Karmelo Anthony supporter sounds off on verdict Video

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis and prosecutor Bill Wirskye spoke to Fox News' Brooke Taylor on Wednesday and expressed relief that the jury convicted Anthony of murder.

"This was murder, plain and simple," Wirskye said.

KARMELO ANTHONY DEFENSE RESTS, ATTORNEYS PREP FOR CLOSING ARGUMENTS BEFORE JURY DELIBERATES IN MURDER TRIAL

WATCH: Crowds clash outside Karmelo Anthony murder trial

Crowds clash outside Karmelo Anthony murder trial Video

"I was relieved," Willis said. "I was relieved for the family mostly."

WATCH: Man outside of Karmelo Anthony trial weighs in on verdict

Man outside of Karmelo Anthony trial weighs in on verdict Video
A court sketch depicts the scene from Karmelo Anthony’s trial as he was convicted of murder

A court sketch depicts the scene from Karmelo Anthony’s trial as he was convicted of murder in the 2025 stabbing death of Austin Metcalf in Collin County, Texas on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Pat Lopez)

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Anthony faced up to life in prison after being convicted of murder. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of his 35-year sentence.

A split of Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf

A split of Karmelo Anthony (left) and Austin Metcalf. Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during an April 2, 2025, track meet in Frisco, Texas. (FOX4; Jeff Metcalf)

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