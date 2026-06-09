Top takeaways from primary elections in Maine and South Carolina and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Top takeaways from primary elections in Maine, South Carolina

2. US military strikes 20 targets inside Iran

3. Family of slain track star confronts Karmelo Anthony after guilty verdict, sentencing

MAJOR HEADLINES

EXECUTIVE WIN — Trump locks in ICE funding through end of presidency after House passes $70B package. Continue reading …

WHISTLE BLOWN — Trump admin official reveals why Somali World Cup ref was sent back home. Continue reading …

‘INCONSISTENT’ — Phone call recording reveals what missing American woman's husband let slip. Continue reading …

‘A LOT OF FUN’ — German soccer fan's southern road trip goes viral as he falls in love with America. Continue reading …

HEARTBREAK IN BLUE — Sports world mourns after college football prospect found dead on campus at age 20. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

SIN CITY SHOWDOWN — Dem rep who went on expletive-laden anti-Trump rant wins primary. Continue reading …

ELECTION INFLUENCER — Trump rekindles endorsement winning streak as GOP gubernatorial hopeful advances to runoff. Continue reading …

GOLDEN STATE GAMBLE — Billionaire activist points fingers while conceding California gubernatorial bid. Continue reading …

PECKING ORDER — JD Vance adds custom chicken coop to official digs with one key twist. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

ACROSS THE AISLE — Bill Maher to appear in Charlie Kirk documentary, remembers loving his interview with the TPUSA leader. Continue reading …

VACANCY SIGN — LA Hotels hit by largest job losses in a decade as 'Olympic Wage' mandates bite. Continue reading …

COURT OF OPINION — Whoopi Goldberg scolds 'The View' audience for blaming Knicks loss on Trump's presence. Continue reading …

NO BACKBONE — Jon Stewart takes aim at NBC host's response to Trump after he stormed off set. Continue reading …

OPINION

DINO LAVERGHETTA — Could the next Chinese threat walk into your kitchen on two battery-powered legs? Continue reading …

TED JENKIN — Here's why universal basic income would be a disaster for America’s future. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

GAME CHANGER — WNBA legend says players wouldn't have gotten $2.2B deal without Caitlin Clark. Continue reading …

BITE OF HONESTY — Raising Cane's owner admits there's one side dish he won't eat — and it's still on the menu. Continue reading …

SCARY SCENE — Navy employee swimming during lunch break attacked by shark near Florida base. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on music milestones and patriotic pursuits. Take the quiz here …

WATCH

MARK BEDNAR — Former Speaker McCarthy aide analyzes Graham Platner's controversial primary win. See video …

CHERYL CASONE — San Francisco voters reject tax hike targeting large companies. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for new allegations of widespread Minnesota welfare fraud and warnings state leaders allegedly ignored. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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