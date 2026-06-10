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Kansas

Kansas boy discovers 15-foot marine reptile fossil from 85 million years ago during geology field trip

Corbin Bullard and his geology club uncovered nearly an entire tylosaurus skeleton

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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A Kansas boy searching for fossils during a geology club field trip stumbled onto something far bigger than expected: the remains of a 15-foot-long marine reptile that swam an ancient sea 85 million years ago.

Corbin Bullard was just 11 years old when he spotted several large vertebrae protruding from rock at a quarry near his hometown of Clearwater, Kansas, during a September 2025 outing with the Sedgwick County 4-H Geology Club.

"I didn't know what it was, but I knew that it was something big," Bullard told FOX Local.

Over the course of three additional excavation trips, Bullard and fellow club members carefully uncovered nearly an entire tylosaurus, a massive marine reptile that ruled the seas during the Cretaceous Period.

DINOSAUR FOSSILS UNEARTHED DURING PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION AT NATIONAL PARK

Boy standing over fossil in dirt

Corbin Bullard discovered the fossil at a quarry near his hometown of Clearwater, Kansas, in September 2025. (Wendy Bullard)

The fossil measured more than 15 feet long and included everything from the animal's enormous skull to most of its skeleton.

Boy staring at the unearthed fossil

Corbin and his geology club uncovered a fossil of nearly an entire tylosaurus, a massive marine reptile from the Cretaceous Period. (Wendy Bullard)

LIMPING DINOSAUR'S TWISTED PATH PUZZLES PALEONTOLOGISTS, 150 MILLION YEARS LATER: 'VERY RARE'

The ancient predator lived roughly 82 million to 87 million years ago, according to researchers who dated the specimen to the Smoky Hill Chalk formation, a fossil-rich layer of rock that stretches across parts of Kansas.

tylosaurus fossil in the ground

In this photo, part of the tylosaurus fossil is seen. (Wendy Bullard)

The discovery emerged from a quarry where commercial crews routinely shave away layers of rock, exposing relics hidden for millions of years. Before Bullard's find, club members had mostly uncovered shark teeth and fish fossils.

  • kansas-boy-finds-fossil-wings-2.jpg
    Image 1 of 3

    The fossil included everything from the tylosaurus' enormous skull to most of its skeleton. (Wendy Bullard)

  • kansas-boy-finds-fossil-wings-1.jpg
    Image 2 of 3

    The fossil Corbin and his group unearthed measured more than 15 feet long. (Wendy Bullard)

  • Kansas-6th-Grader-85-Million-Dollar-Fossil-3.jpg
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    The Sedgwick County 4-H Geology Club discovered the fossil during an outing. (Wendy Bullard)

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Now 12 and preparing to enter seventh grade, Bullard plans to display the fossil's skull at the Sedgwick County Fair in July.

"I hope [the judges] say that it looks really nice and that we put a lot of effort into it," he said.

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