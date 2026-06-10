Violent transit attacks in Atlanta, New York and Charlotte fuel calls for tougher tracking of repeat offenders

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Violent transit attacks in three major U.S. cities have renewed commuter fears and sparked outrage over how the justice system tracks repeat offenders.

The cases include a shooting on Atlanta’s MARTA system, stabbings at New York City’s Penn Station and a stabbing on Charlotte’s Lynx Blue Line.

Here are three recent public-transit attacks involving accused repeat offenders that have fueled calls for tougher action to protect residents.

1. MARTA — Anthony Tyrone Gresham

Anthony Tyrone Gresham, 42, a felon with multiple convictions, is accused of opening fire at MARTA’s Midtown station in Atlanta, wounding a 17-year-old before fleeing on Friday, June 5.

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Authorities say that Gresham allegedly walked up to the train car where the teen sat, pulled a handgun out of his bag and fired three times toward the victim.

The teenager was struck in his left hand and leg and medics took the teen to a nearby hospital.

Gresham, authorities said, ran from the station before law enforcement could apprehend him. The escape sparked a multi-agency manhunt that ended two days later when officers captured him in Douglasville.

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Federal authorities charged Gresham with committing an act of violence with intent to cause serious bodily injury on a mass transportation system. He also faces federal charges for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The shooting came amid heightened scrutiny of MARTA safety following a separate fatal stabbing on the transit system days earlier of 66-year-old Margaret Swan, a great-grandmother.

In that separate attack, John Elijah Matthews, 25, a homeless man from Decatur, Georgia, was charged in a federal criminal complaint with committing an act of violence using a dangerous weapon with intent to cause death on a mass transportation system, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

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He is also charged locally with felony murder, according to Fulton County records.

2. Penn Station — Hector Deleon

Hector Deleon, 51, was identified as the suspect in a stabbing and slashing spree inside Penn Station’s New Jersey Transit concourse in New York City on Sunday, June 7.

The random attack happened shortly after 7 p.m. on the NJ Transit concourse inside Penn Station and sent commuters scrambling. The stabbing spree in the busy Manhattan commuter hub left five people bloodied, with one seriously injured, officials said.

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Deleon had at least seven prior arrests, including a 2022 case in which he was accused of slashing a man in the neck. He was later sentenced to two years' probation with conditions including mental health treatment.

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WATCH: Penn Station stabbing victim recounts 'crazy scene'

Victim Henry Obadiah criticized liberal soft-on-crime policies after being stabbed in Penn Station by a career criminal. In an interview with Fox & Friends, Obadiah recalled the stabbing which left him with a large slash on his cheek and lip.

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"I'm heading toward the exit to 7th Avenue, and I'm walking, you know, toward the escalator, and I see these two guys kind of scuffling a little bit. I didn't think anything of it," Obadiah said.

"Walking toward the escalator, and I locked eyes with this crazy madman, and he just looked at me, and he had this rage in his eyes, and he went whack. Cracked me right in the mouth. And my first reaction was, 'I'm gonna go after this guy. I want to kill him.' But then this guy behind me goes, 'he's got a knife. he's got a knife.'"

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3. Charlotte light rail — Decarlos Brown Jr.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 35, is accused of fatally stabbing Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, aboard Charlotte’s Lynx Blue Line on Aug. 22, 2025.

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Federal prosecutors said Zarutska sat in front of Brown before he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her from behind. Brown has been charged federally with violence against a mass transportation system resulting in death, a charge that could carry life in prison or the death penalty if he is convicted.

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Brown had a history of violent crime , including assaults and robberies, and had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Yet he was still free and walking the streets.

On Tuesday, the repeat offender was deemed incompetent to stand trial in his federal case following a mental evaluation. This followed a previous May hearing for his state charges where the judge had ruled Brown incompetent to stand trial.

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Brown is expected to be committed to a special facility under the direction of the U.S. attorney general for treatment aimed at restoring competency. If he is later found competent, the federal case could resume.

"Let me be clear, he will be in custody that whole time. Mr. Brown is in federal custody now and will remain in federal custody until trial," Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said following the hearing. "For us, our number one goal here is justice for Iryna Zarutska and Iryna Zarutska's family. That's what's on the top of our minds and our hearts every day."

Brown could face the death penalty if the federal case proceeds. However, a defendant who is found incompetent cannot be tried or executed while incompetent.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.