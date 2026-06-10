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True Crime

Tucson woman wanted for kidnapping and assault has no connection to Nancy Guthrie case, authorities say

Coral Michelle Smith, 40, is accused of assault with a deadly weapon in a May 29 incident near River Road

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Savannah Guthrie's mother may have been targeted by worker who knew family, expert says Video

Savannah Guthrie's mother may have been targeted by worker who knew family, expert says

Fox News Digital spoke to longtime medicolegal death investigator Barbara Butcher at CrimeCon Las Vegas about her initial reactions when she heard Nancy Guthrie was missing.

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The Tucson woman wanted in connection with a kidnapping and assault case 6.8 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home remains at large Wednesday morning and has no connection to the 84-year-old's suspected abduction, according to authorities.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help tracking down Coral Michelle Smith, 40, who is wanted in connection with a May 29 incident near the intersection of La Cholla Boulevard and River Road.

According to the county's Crime Stoppers affiliate, 88-Crime, the attack involved an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

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A split image showing Savannah and Nancy Guthrie on the

A split image showing Savannah and Nancy Guthrie on the "Today" set on Thursday, June 15, 2023, and the mugshot of Coral Michelle Smith, who is wanted in connection with another Tucson-area kidnapping case. Nancy Guthrie, 84, is believed to have been abducted from her home on Feb. 1. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images, Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities never indicated there could be a connection to the Guthrie case.

PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF ISSUES ALERT FOR KIDNAPPING SUSPECT LESS THAN 10 MILES FROM NANCY GUTHRIE'S HOME

They're asking anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately and not to approach or attempt to detain her themselves.

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A map showing the location of Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood and an intersection where another kidnapping is alleged to have taken place nearby

Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood in the Catalina Foothills is about 6.8 miles from the intersection where Coral Michelle Smith is accused of kidnapping and assault. Authorities have not alleged a connection between the two cases. They have issued an alert to residents asking anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts to call 911. (OpenStreetMap)

Court records show Smith has been accused of kidnapping, assault and disorderly conduct in the past. Her 2020 kidnapping charge was dismissed, but she was convicted of residential robbery in the same case. The victim was under 15.

She's served multiple prior stints in prison and has a number of aliases, including "Corral Albright" and "Under the Sea Smith," according to local reports.

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A sign reading Nancy Guthrie Desparecida placed on a pole in Tucson, Arizona.

A sign reading "Nancy Guthrie Desparecida" was placed by Madres Buscadoras De Sonora about a mile from Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 24, 2026. Law enforcement continues to search for Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie, who went missing on Feb. 1. Savannah Guthrie announced a $1 million reward for information leading to her mother's location. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

She has a number of tattoos, including a smiley face and heart on her right ankle, a rose with flames on her right foot and the phrase "love, life family" on her left leg. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Smith is described as standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 136 pounds.

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A split image showing a masked intruder at Nancy Guthrie's home and the blood found at her doorstep the morning after she is believed to have been abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona.

A split image showing a masked intruder at Nancy Guthrie's home and the blood found at her doorstep the morning after she is believed to have been abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona. (FBI, Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911 immediately. To provide information anonymously, call Tucson's 88-Crime hotline at 1-520-882-7463. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

Guthrie is the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Suspect standing on Nancy Guthrie's porch in surveillance images

Two photos of the suspect captured on Nancy Guthrie's porch were taken on different days, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. (FBI)

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No suspects have been publicly identified in connection with Guthrie's Feb. 1 disappearance, but authorities have described a man who appeared on her front doorstep in Nest camera video as average height and build — between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

The Guthrie family is asking anyone with information on her abduction to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI. There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million.

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