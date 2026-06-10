Tucson woman wanted for kidnapping and assault has no connection to Nancy Guthrie case, authorities say

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The Tucson woman wanted in connection with a kidnapping and assault case 6.8 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home remains at large Wednesday morning and has no connection to the 84-year-old's suspected abduction, according to authorities.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help tracking down Coral Michelle Smith, 40, who is wanted in connection with a May 29 incident near the intersection of La Cholla Boulevard and River Road.

According to the county's Crime Stoppers affiliate, 88-Crime, the attack involved an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

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Authorities never indicated there could be a connection to the Guthrie case.

PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF ISSUES ALERT FOR KIDNAPPING SUSPECT LESS THAN 10 MILES FROM NANCY GUTHRIE'S HOME

They're asking anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately and not to approach or attempt to detain her themselves.

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Court records show Smith has been accused of kidnapping, assault and disorderly conduct in the past. Her 2020 kidnapping charge was dismissed, but she was convicted of residential robbery in the same case. The victim was under 15.

She's served multiple prior stints in prison and has a number of aliases, including "Corral Albright" and "Under the Sea Smith," according to local reports.

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She has a number of tattoos, including a smiley face and heart on her right ankle, a rose with flames on her right foot and the phrase "love, life family" on her left leg. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Smith is described as standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 136 pounds.

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Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911 immediately. To provide information anonymously, call Tucson's 88-Crime hotline at 1-520-882-7463. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

Guthrie is the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie.

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No suspects have been publicly identified in connection with Guthrie's Feb. 1 disappearance, but authorities have described a man who appeared on her front doorstep in Nest camera video as average height and build — between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

The Guthrie family is asking anyone with information on her abduction to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI. There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million.