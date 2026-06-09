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Illegal Immigrants

DHS directs ICE to deport illegal immigrants who vote in American elections under new directive

Monday letter from DHS General Counsel James Percival instructs ICE to enforce stricter penalties for illegal voting

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Homeland Security has directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport undocumented immigrants who vote in American elections.

A Monday letter to ICE leadership from DHS General Counsel James Percival directs the agency to enforce stricter penalties, including deportation, against those living in the United States unlawfully who fraudulently cast ballots.

The Immigration and Nationality Act directs the removal of aliens who illegally vote in American elections.

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A person casting a ballot at the Fairfax Government Center in Virginia.

The Department of Homeland Security has directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport undocumented immigrants who vote in American elections. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

DHS stated that illegal voting and making a false claim of U.S. citizenship often go "hand-in-hand."

"The importance of free, fair, and honest elections is without question. Echoing the words of President Trump, ‘the right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election,’" Percival said. "Illegal voting by aliens dilutes the votes of American citizens and undermines our democracy. It must have consequences."

MEXICAN NATIONAL CONVICTED OF ILLEGALLY VOTING IN US AFTER FALSE CITIZENSHIP CLAIMS FACES REMOVAL: DHS

President Donald Trump signing executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Percival's directive will help further implement policies similar to those from President Donald Trump’s March 2025 executive order, "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections," according to DHS.

That order outlines sweeping changes to voter registration, voting machine standards, and mail-in ballot rules, leaning heavily on the administration's stated goals of preventing non-citizen voting and reducing systemic errors.

In recent months, several undocumented immigrants have been charged with voting illegally in U.S. elections.

In March, Mauritanian citizen Mahady Sacko was charged in connection with voter fraud for allegedly voting in every presidential election since 2008, authorities said at the time.

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In May, four noncitizens were charged with allegedly illegally voting in multiple federal elections and allegedly making false statements while applying for U.S. citizenship. Noncitizens are legally barred from voting in state and federal elections.

The directive follows an August 2025 announcement by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which updated its policy manual to bar green card holders who have voted or registered to vote from obtaining citizenship.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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