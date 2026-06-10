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Antisemitism Exposed

FBI nabs 7 for alleged 'campaign of violence' to pressure University of Michigan, businesses over Israel ties

FBI Director Kash Patel says suspects 'violently attacked homes while children slept inside'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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A group of college-aged activists were arrested after they allegedly waged a year-long campaign of intimidation, vandalism and threats against University of Michigan officials, businesses and Jewish-linked institutions to pressure them into cutting ties with Israel, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday.

According to a federal indictment, the suspects are accused of coordinating attacks that included spray-painting homes with messages such as "Intifada" and "Free Palestine," leaving threatening notes on victims' doors and damaging private property across eastern Michigan.

"These individuals spent over a year allegedly engaging in a targeted, coordinated campaign of violence and intimidation motivated by the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel," Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "They vandalized property, left threatening messages, and even violently attacked homes while children slept inside."

The alleged campaign targeted University of Michigan leaders, elected officials, business owners and a police officer.

ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE ERUPTS IN AMERICA AS SOME INVOKE INTIFADA AND TARGET JEWS

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at DOJ press conference on indictment.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrested of seven individuals who allegedly waged a months-long campaign of intimidation, vandalism and threats against University of Michigan officials, businesses and Jewish-linked institutions. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, File)

Federal investigators said the alleged conspiracy stretched from approximately March 2024 through April 2025. During that time, members of the group allegedly used encrypted messaging platforms and social media to identify targets, coordinate attacks and publicize their activities online.

University of Michigan graduates walking through the William W. Cook Law Quadrangle passageway

University of Michigan graduates leave the central passageway at the William W. Cook Law Quadrangle in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, after having their graduation pictures taken in the archway featuring corbels of past university presidents. (Detroit Free Press)

Authorities allege the group escalated its tactics by breaking windows and throwing glass jars filled with chemicals into family homes while children were inside. Some of the most visible incidents occurred on Oct. 7, 2024, the one-year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel, the FBI said.

According to Patel, one suspect allegedly targeted the Jewish Federation in Bloomfield Township that day, while another, who was employed by the university, vandalized the home of the University of Michigan's president.

FBI logo displayed on a building exterior next to an American flag in Los Angeles

The FBI logo is displayed at the Los Angeles Federal Building during a news conference updating the investigation into a May 18, 2025, bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, Calif., on June 4, 2025. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Patel said the FBI will not tolerate such behavior, and vowed to bring anyone who participates in such activity to justice.

"Our FBI Detroit team and partners across Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin pursued a thorough, rigorous investigation and did a tremendous job executing the multi-state operation early this morning," Patel said.

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The seven individuals arrested were charged for their alleged roles in conspiracies to transmit threats in interstate and foreign commerce.

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