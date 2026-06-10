FBI nabs 7 for alleged 'campaign of violence' to pressure University of Michigan, businesses over Israel ties

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A group of college-aged activists were arrested after they allegedly waged a year-long campaign of intimidation, vandalism and threats against University of Michigan officials, businesses and Jewish-linked institutions to pressure them into cutting ties with Israel, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday.

According to a federal indictment, the suspects are accused of coordinating attacks that included spray-painting homes with messages such as "Intifada" and "Free Palestine," leaving threatening notes on victims' doors and damaging private property across eastern Michigan.

"These individuals spent over a year allegedly engaging in a targeted, coordinated campaign of violence and intimidation motivated by the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel," Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "They vandalized property, left threatening messages, and even violently attacked homes while children slept inside."

The alleged campaign targeted University of Michigan leaders, elected officials, business owners and a police officer.

ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE ERUPTS IN AMERICA AS SOME INVOKE INTIFADA AND TARGET JEWS

Federal investigators said the alleged conspiracy stretched from approximately March 2024 through April 2025. During that time, members of the group allegedly used encrypted messaging platforms and social media to identify targets, coordinate attacks and publicize their activities online.

Authorities allege the group escalated its tactics by breaking windows and throwing glass jars filled with chemicals into family homes while children were inside. Some of the most visible incidents occurred on Oct. 7, 2024, the one-year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel, the FBI said.

According to Patel, one suspect allegedly targeted the Jewish Federation in Bloomfield Township that day, while another, who was employed by the university, vandalized the home of the University of Michigan's president.

Patel said the FBI will not tolerate such behavior, and vowed to bring anyone who participates in such activity to justice.

"Our FBI Detroit team and partners across Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin pursued a thorough, rigorous investigation and did a tremendous job executing the multi-state operation early this morning," Patel said.

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The seven individuals arrested were charged for their alleged roles in conspiracies to transmit threats in interstate and foreign commerce.