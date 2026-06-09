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Missing Persons

LISTEN: Brian Hooker's own words appear to place him in the water the night missing wife vanished in Bahamas

Friend's recording appears to catch husband admitting he was in the water as missing wife vanished in Bahamas

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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Brian Hooker's phone call to a friend after his wife vanishes Video

Brian Hooker's phone call to a friend after his wife vanishes

Brian Hooker made a phone call to one of his friends after his wife, Lynette Hooker, vanished. Brian Hooker told authorities she fell overboard on their dinghy. (Credit: Provided to Fox News Digital)

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A friend of Brian Hooker says a phone call he recorded days after Lynette Hooker vanished suggests her husband was in the water with her that night, an account that would appear to contradict the story Brian has told.

After leaving shore at Hope Town in the Bahamas at around 7:30 p.m. on April 4, Brian Hooker told authorities that rough waters caused his wife to fall off their dinghy. Brian Hooker paddled to shore and arrived at Marsh Harbour around 4 a.m. on April 5, authorities said.

The couple was headed back to their sailboat Soulmate, their full-time home in retirement, when Lynette fell overboard. They frequently sailed around the U.S. and Caribbean, according to their social media pages.

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Brian Hooker leaving Central Police Station in Freeport accompanied by lawyer Terrel A. Butler

Brian Hooker leaves Central Police Station in Freeport, The Bahamas, on April 13, 2026, after being released from custody. He was questioned about the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, who he says fell overboard from their dinghy earlier this month. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Brian Hooker called fellow boater Blaine Stevenson two days after his wife Lynette vanished in the Bahamas. Stevenson told Fox News Digital that a moment in that call appears to place Brian himself in the water that night, contradicting his account that he stayed in the dinghy while she drifted away.

AMERICAN COUPLE CHASING RETIREMENT DREAM IN BAHAMAS BOATING MYSTERY WERE 'INEXPERIENCED': FRIEND

Lynette Hooker (L) and Brian Hooker (R).

Lynette Hooker and Brian Hooker seen in a picture taken in 2023 on a small boat. (John Waters)

"I mean she's a regular swimmer, not like a athlete or anything, but she's f------ determined, and she was hit with a flare pistol I had slid down one of the Sponsons down towards the stern and the dinghy. I took so many waves over the dingy. I bailed about five or six times. I had to bail out the cockpit, but the the inside also got wet and so, and the dinghy key was not attached to me, you know, so when we were f------ around trying to get back in the boat," Hooker said on the call.

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photo shows divers next to coast guard boat

Divers with the Coast Guard Investigative Service search for clues in the search for missing woman Lynette Hooker. (Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

On the same call, on several instances Brian Hooker said he was inside the dinghy.

"The waves were three foot and I was trying to ship the oars and one of the pins on the oars broke and that f----- dropped over the side and I was yelling for her the whole time and I yelled to her that I lost the oar and I threw the anchor out and anchored the dinghy. And just yeah I yelled I couldn't see her anymore...the moon has not risen yet. And the waves were doing their thing and you know, you I saw her I think twice I threw her a flotation cushion that we used to sit on the dingy, you know right after she went in, but I didn't I couldn't tell if she got it or not."

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Kenneth Engerrand, an adjunct professor of maritime law at the University of Houston Law Center and shareholder in the Brown Sims law firm, told Fox News Digital that Brian Hooker's story is "inconsistent" and said the case is "getting more damning by the minute."

"He's saying they were in water, but at the same time, he's bailing. And at the time, she's quickly, immediately away from him by the waves and the wind and whatnot. Everything about this is inconsistent," Engerrand said.

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Crime scene tape across the boat Soulmate belonging to Brian Hooker and his missing wife Lynette Hooker.

The boat Soulmate is docked at the U.S. Coast Guard station in Fort Pierce, Fla., on May 13, 2026. The vessel, owned by Brian Hooker and his missing wife Lynette Hooker, was reportedly brought back to the U.S. from The Bahamas by the Coast Guard. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

"He's telling five different stories, and none of them are consistent. So it's as if he's just making stuff up as he goes," he added.

PHONE GPS DATA PROMPTS US INVESTIGATORS TO SEARCH 25-FOOT-DEEP BAHAMIAN WATERS FOR LYNETTE HOOKER: SOURCES

The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Services concluded their four-day renewed search for Lynette Hooker's body on Monday after GPS data from Brian Hooker's phone obtained by authorities allegedly shows a discrepancy between what he first told law enforcement, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital. During their renewed search, the Coast Guard took possession of the dinghy.

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Lynette Hooker standing outdoors wearing a hat and sunglasses

Lynette Hooker disappeared after going overboard during a boat trip in the Bahamas, according to local officials. (Brian Hooker/Facebook)

That discrepancy prompted federal U.S. authorities to seek permission from Bahamian authorities to search a new area in the Sea of Abaco with 25-foot-deep waters, the sources added. Investigators are treating the case as a homicide, according to a U.S. official.

Brian Hooker's Michigan-based attorney previously asked Americans to give him the benefit of the doubt in an interview with ABC News.

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"I would ask those watching to treat him the way you would want to be treated, to give him the benefit of the doubt, and to consider that not all of us, nor you, considering your own relationships, the way you speak to one another, we all handle things in different ways," Crystal Marie Hauser said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hauser for comment.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

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