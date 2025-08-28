Expand / Collapse search
Pregnant teen dies saving baby after Ponchatoula road rage shooting incident

Katelynn Strate's family donates her organs as baby born at 28 weeks remains in a neonatal intensive care unit

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Louisiana pregnant teen shot in head during road rage incident, police say Video

Louisiana pregnant teen shot in head during road rage incident, police say

Police say a 54-year-old man, Barry West, has been arrested in connection with her murder. (WVUE) 

A 17-year-old Louisiana girl who was shot in the head during a road rage incident has died, officials confirmed, but with her death came the gift of life.

Katelynn Strate of Ponchatoula was 28 weeks pregnant when Barry West, 54, allegedly critically injured the teenager who was 7 months pregnant.

Strate’s baby was delivered via emergency C-section and TPSO say the baby was born at 28 weeks, 3 pounds 11 ounces and is "continuing to do well" in an area neonatal intensive care unit.

"This is a senseless tragedy on Sunday morning with no logical reason for this family to be experiencing this heartbreak right now," said Sheriff Gerald Sticker. "The public has to be patient and considerate when driving, at all times, and if there is a concern for your safety, call 911 and report the concern."

AMERICANS AT RISK 'ANYWHERE' AFTER 6 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE CHARGED IN MOTHER'S MURDER: CONGRESSMAN

Barry West

The suspect, Barry West, 54, now faces a murder charge along with multiple other counts. Investigators say West fired into Strate’s SUV after a tailgating dispute, despite finding no evidence the teen’s vehicle was armed or fired any shots. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office )

Officials say West fired into an SUV that Strate was a passenger in after a tailgating dispute. The victim was with two other people, and they were traveling in the same direction as West, who was driving a silver Dodge truck. The statement says that the two vehicles began to tailgate and break-check each other before West shot one round into the SUV.

When the driver realized Strate had been shot, they called 911 and drove her to the hospital where she was placed on life support, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Katelynn Strate takes photo during sunset

Katelynn Strate was shot in the head on Aug. 25 in what authorities described as a road rage incident.  (GoFundMe)

HUSBAND CHARGED IN PREGNANT PHYSICAL THERAPIST WIFE'S MURDER AFTER GIVING POLICE A DIFFERENT STORY

West claims he believed the occupants of the vehicle in front of him shot first, but TPSO was unable to find evidence to confirm the shots were fired, and no weapon was found in the victim's vehicle.

West has been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder, plus the three counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Illegal Use of a Weapon, and Obstruction, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials also moved to clear up questions surrounding West’s possible ties to the department.

"To address questions regarding this suspect's association with TPSO, records dating back as far as our system currently allows (2007) do not show any employees with the last name of West," TPSO noted.

pregnant teen Katelynn Strate takes selfie

The pregnant teen was shot in the head during a road rage incident.  (GoFundMe)

Strate’s family has made the decision to donate her organs, and officials say she has "officially become a donor hero." The sheriff’s office urged the community to honor her legacy by rallying around her loved ones — offering prayers of comfort and strength as they face this heartbreaking loss.
