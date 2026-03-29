Passenger bomb threat triggers police response and evacuation on Frontier flight under investigation

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A Frontier Airlines flight was moved to an isolated runway at Atlanta’s airport Sunday after a passenger made a bomb threat, prompting a law enforcement response before officials deemed the threat non-credible.

Frontier Flight 2539 from Columbus, Ohio, had landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was taxiing to the gate when a passenger allegedly made the verbal threat.

As a precaution and in coordination with local authorities, the aircraft was redirected to a remote location where law enforcement responded.

SOUTHWEST FLIGHT DIVERTED AFTER PASSENGER SCARE AS SECURITY INCIDENTS RATTLE US AIRPORTS

Passengers deplaned using airstairs and were bused to the terminal. Authorities later determined the threat was not credible.

The FBI and Atlanta Police Department told Fox News the incident remains under investigation, with Atlanta police taking the lead.

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Atlanta police would not say whether anyone has been arrested.