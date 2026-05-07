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Migrant Crime

Illegal alien accused of killing dad, trying to flee after drunken crash – feds rip Biden-era release

DHS says Deiby Jhonatan Janamejoy Jansasoy illegally entered the US in 2023 and was released 'completely unvetted'

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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An illegal alien living in Georgia is facing a litany of charges after allegedly causing a car crash while under the influence that killed a father with young children.

"On May 1, Deiby Jhonatan Janamejoy Jansasoy, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, was arrested for vehicular homicide, DUI, and driving without a valid license after killing a Georgia father," the Department of Homeland Security said in a post on X

"Janamejoy Jansasoy illegally entered our nation in 2023, and was RELEASED into the country under the Biden Administration — completely unvetted."

illegal alien Deiby Jhonatan Janamejoy Jansasoy

A mugshot of illegal alien Deiby Jhonatan Janamejoy Jansasoy from May 1, 2026, after his arrest by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office in Georgia for allegedly killing a young father in head-on collision while under the influence. (Effingham County Sheriff's Office)

"ICE has placed a detainer requesting local authorities not release this criminal illegal alien without notifying ICE," the post said.

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The Effingham County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said that the 27-year-old illegal alien crossed the center line while driving in his Ford Escape, striking a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 47-year-old father of two Michael Sharpe.

A family of four smiles in front of trees.

A photo of Michael Sharpe and his young family taken on an unknown date. (Jessica Woodard/GoFundMe)

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The county is located just northeast of Savannah, Georgia.

Sharpe, who was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be extracted by a fire crew, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Janamejoy Jansasoy attempted to leave the hospital before he was discharged, "presumably due to being wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation," according to the sheriff's office.

A family of four smiles on a boat.

A photo of Michael Sharpe and his young family taken on an unknown date. (Jessica Woodard/GoFundMe)

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"Due to this behavior and inherent flight risk due to attempting to leave, Jansasoy was immediately arrested and taken to the Effingham County Jail," the sheriff's office said.

Janamejoy Jansasoy could face more charges.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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