Illegal alien accused of killing dad, trying to flee after drunken crash – feds rip Biden-era release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal alien living in Georgia is facing a litany of charges after allegedly causing a car crash while under the influence that killed a father with young children.

"On May 1, Deiby Jhonatan Janamejoy Jansasoy, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, was arrested for vehicular homicide, DUI, and driving without a valid license after killing a Georgia father," the Department of Homeland Security said in a post on X.

"Janamejoy Jansasoy illegally entered our nation in 2023, and was RELEASED into the country under the Biden Administration — completely unvetted."

"ICE has placed a detainer requesting local authorities not release this criminal illegal alien without notifying ICE," the post said.

GEORGIA TEACHER KILLED IN CRASH AFTER ILLEGAL MIGRANT FLEES ICE STOP: DHS

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said that the 27-year-old illegal alien crossed the center line while driving in his Ford Escape, striking a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 47-year-old father of two Michael Sharpe.

TWO ILLEGAL ALIENS ARRESTED IN VIOLENT SUBURBAN HOME INVASION INVOLVING SEXUAL ASSAULT, KIDNAPPING: POLICE

The county is located just northeast of Savannah, Georgia.

Sharpe, who was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be extracted by a fire crew, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Janamejoy Jansasoy attempted to leave the hospital before he was discharged, "presumably due to being wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation," according to the sheriff's office.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Due to this behavior and inherent flight risk due to attempting to leave, Jansasoy was immediately arrested and taken to the Effingham County Jail," the sheriff's office said.

Janamejoy Jansasoy could face more charges.