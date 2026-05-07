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True Crime

Kristin Smart investigators storm home tied to her killer in new hunt for missing student’s remains

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office says it remains committed to bringing Smart home to her family

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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Inside Kristin Smart's 25-year-old murder mystery Video

Inside Kristin Smart's 25-year-old murder mystery

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Investigators in California executed a search warrant at a home connected to the man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said investigators executed a search warrant at a property on the 500 block of East Branch Street in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, which is related to Smart's disappearance and her convicted killer, Paul Flores. His mother, Susan Flores, occupies the home, according to public records and the "Your Own Backyard" podcast, which first broke news about the search.

"The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an additional investigation into the property in the 500 block of East Branch Street in Arroyo Grande. This investigation is related to the Kristin Smart disappearance. This activity is the result of a search warrant signed by a Superior Court judge," the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. "The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to bringing Kristin home to her family."

Paul Flores, 49, was convicted of murdering Smart and received a 25-year-to-life sentence following a three-month trial in October 2022.

NOTORIOUS ‘SCORECARD KILLER’ LINKED TO DECADES-OLD MURDER NEARLY 45 YEARS LATER

Investigators at a house

Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office can be seen searching a home connected to Kristin Smart's disappearance. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office)

Smart was a 19-year-old student at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) when Flores killed her during an attempted rape at his dorm room, prosecutors said. Her body was left at an unknown location, leading investigators to continue searching. She first went missing in May 1996.

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San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement that his office is also committed to finding Smart's remains.

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Investigators at a house

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement investigators executed a search warrant at a home connected to the Kristin Smart disappearance. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators outside a home

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a house connected to the disappearance of Kristin Smart. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office)

"While those responsible for Kristin’s death — and those with knowledge of her whereabouts — could provide answers at any time, we remain firmly committed to using every lawful tool available to locate Kristin’s remains and to support her family until she is brought home," Dow said.

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A judge ruled in 2024 that Paul Flores must pay more than $350,000 to Smart's family for expenses after their daughter's death.

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Paul Flores standing in a courtroom during his trial

Paul Flores was convicted in October for the 1996 killing of Kristin Smart, a California college student who disappeared.

The Smart family said it would stop pursuing the restitution payment if Flores revealed where their daughter's body was discarded, but Flores' attorney claimed that the convicted murderer doesn't know where the remains are.

Susan Flores could not be reached for comment.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
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