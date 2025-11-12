Passenger finds loaded magazine with mysterious inscription on Atlanta plane; FBI notified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI was called Sunday after a loaded gun magazine was found on a Frontier Airlines plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers assigned to the airport responded to a call about a gun magazine found near Frontier Airlines Gate C-6 in Concourse C, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

A passenger on the Airbus A320 aircraft discovered what appeared to be a loaded magazine containing ten hollow point rounds near seat 7A, according to the release.

Police said the magazine, marked with the initials "K H," was found during boarding for a turnaround return flight to Cincinnati.

Officers coordinated with TSA, DOA, Frontier Airlines, Homeland Security and Atlanta Police K-9 units, and the aircraft was evacuated, according to the release.

After a thorough search by officers, no additional items of concern were found.

TSA screened all passengers a second time, and the flight departed safely just before 8 p.m., according to officials.

The FBI was notified of the matter, according to APD.

"No active threats were indicated at this time," the agency wrote in the release.

A Frontier Airlines spokesperson told affiliate FOX 5 Atlanta the ammunition belonged to a member of law enforcement who was on an earlier flight.

"Customers were asked to deplane while a security sweep of the aircraft was conducted, along with additional passenger screening prior to the flight’s departure," the airline told the outlet. "A subsequent investigation confirmed that the ammunition belonged to a law enforcement officer who was on an earlier flight on the same aircraft. The ammunition and magazine were taken into the custody of the Atlanta Police Department, and the property owner was referred to Atlanta P.D. to retrieve his items."

However, an APD source told FOX 5 investigators have not confirmed who the magazine belonged to.

"I’ve heard of a lot of delays, canceled flights, but I’ve never heard of this before," passenger Terry Foster told the outlet. "This is brand new."

Another passenger, Janyia Davis, told FOX 5 she didn't feel anyone was in danger, but "something bad could still happen."

Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.