DHS urges Wisconsin ‘sanctuary’ county to keep illegal immigrant accused in elderly sexual assaults jailed

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The Department of Homeland Security is urging Wisconsin authorities not to release a Nicaraguan national who was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting an elderly victim, according to a statement Wednesday.

Julio Cesar Morales-Jarquin, 31, is in local police custody after being charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of an elderly victim, DHS said.

He was arrested last month after a residential care facility in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, reported to police that an employee may have assaulted vulnerable residents, according to local outlet WKOW.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer request on April 27 asking that Morales-Jarquin remain in custody.

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DHS on Wednesday called on Dane County officials not to release Morales-Jarquin, accusing the county of being a "sanctuary jurisdiction" that refuses to honor ICE detainers.

The agency said the county has previously given ICE as little as 30 minutes to take custody of individuals in its jail.

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According to DHS, Morales-Jarquin entered the United States in 2023 under the Biden administration’s humanitarian parole program for Nicaragua. Although the program was later ended, DHS said he remained in the country unlawfully.

"This illegal alien is charged with two counts of sexual assault of an elderly victim at an assisted living facility," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in the DHS statement. "This dirtbag was released into the country by the Biden Administration. DHS is calling on sanctuary politicians in Dane County, Wisconsin to NOT release this criminal from jail back onto the streets to commit more crimes."

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"We need Wisconsin sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us to remove criminals from our country," she added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Dane County Executive's Office for comment.