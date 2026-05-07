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Sex Crimes

DHS urges Wisconsin ‘sanctuary’ county to keep illegal immigrant accused in elderly sexual assaults jailed

Julio Cesar Morales-Jarquin allegedly sexually assaulted elderly residents at a residential care facility he worked at, DHS says

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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The Department of Homeland Security is urging Wisconsin authorities not to release a Nicaraguan national who was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting an elderly victim, according to a statement Wednesday.

Julio Cesar Morales-Jarquin, 31, is in local police custody after being charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of an elderly victim, DHS said.

He was arrested last month after a residential care facility in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, reported to police that an employee may have assaulted vulnerable residents, according to local outlet WKOW.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer request on April 27 asking that Morales-Jarquin remain in custody.

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Julio Cesar Morales-Jarquin headshot photo

Julio Cesar Morales-Jarquin, 31, is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly victim at a Wisconsin care facility, according to authorities. (Department of Homeland Security)

DHS on Wednesday called on Dane County officials not to release Morales-Jarquin, accusing the county of being a "sanctuary jurisdiction" that refuses to honor ICE detainers.

The agency said the county has previously given ICE as little as 30 minutes to take custody of individuals in its jail.

DHS BLASTS MINNESOTA BOARD FOR UNANIMOUSLY PARDONING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CONVICTED OF 3 ASSAULTS

The Department of Homeland Security logo.

The Department of Homeland Security logo. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

According to DHS, Morales-Jarquin entered the United States in 2023 under the Biden administration’s humanitarian parole program for Nicaragua. Although the program was later ended, DHS said he remained in the country unlawfully.

"This illegal alien is charged with two counts of sexual assault of an elderly victim at an assisted living facility," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in the DHS statement. "This dirtbag was released into the country by the Biden Administration. DHS is calling on sanctuary politicians in Dane County, Wisconsin to NOT release this criminal from jail back onto the streets to commit more crimes."

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The Wisconsin State Capitol

The Wisconsin State Capitol, in Madison, Wisconsin, houses both chambers of the Wisconsin legislature along with the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Office of the Governor. (Jordan McAlister)

"We need Wisconsin sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us to remove criminals from our country," she added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Dane County Executive's Office for comment.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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