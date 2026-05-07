Rabid beaver attacks boy fishing at New Jersey lake, prompting health officials to warn residents

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A quiet day of fishing turned chaotic when a rabid beaver charged out of a New Jersey lake and attacked an 8-year-old boy in a frightening encounter caught on video.

The attack happened Sunday at Lake Henry in Mahwah, where the animal suddenly emerged from the water and lunged at the child as he stood near the shoreline, police said.

Video of the incident shows the boy trying to scramble up the bank to safety as the beaver chases him before biting him on the thigh.

Other children then rushed in to help, with one grabbing the animal and throwing it back into the lake.

A small dog is also seen on video trying to fend off the aggressive beaver as it moved erratically along the water’s edge.

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Authorities said the boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, New York, for treatment.

Officials later confirmed the beaver tested positive for rabies.

The Mahwah Township Health Department said the animal had contact with multiple people over the weekend, and anyone who may have been exposed should seek immediate medical evaluation.

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"Individuals who were bitten are currently receiving treatment," the department said, urging residents to report any contact with the animal.

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Health officials warned that rabies can be carried by any warm-blooded animal and advised the public to avoid wildlife.

The incident remains under investigation.