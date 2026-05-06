Oregon burglary suspect nabbed after crashing SUV during police chase: video

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A burglary suspect was taken into custody and is now facing a slew of charges after crashing his SUV during a police pursuit in Oregon, according to authorities.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 17000 block of Southeast River Road on Tuesday at around 4 p.m.

A 911 caller had reported observing a man enter their garage and steal various items after reviewing home security footage, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, the caller shared images of the suspect and told them that the man was driving a white Ford Explorer.

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Deputies later identified the suspect as Scotty Nicholas Oldfield. His vehicle was spotted by a deputy on Southeast Roethe Road before he sped off past the deputy.

Deputies began pursuing the vehicle and attempted to stop Oldfield.

Oldfield eventually crashed into another occupied vehicle near Southeast Oatfield Road and Southeast Park Avenue and rolled the SUV he was driving before hitting an unoccupied parked vehicle.

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The driver of the other occupied vehicle declined medical treatment at the scene.

Oldfield was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

When deputies searched Oldfield's vehicle, they located suspected stolen items.

Oldfield was charged with several crimes, including second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, DUII, identity theft, driving while suspended or revoked, third-degree assault (DUII) and criminal mischief.

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Investigators later learned that Oldfield had multiple outstanding warrants out of Oregon and Washington state for charges such as failure to appear, DUII, driving while suspended, false information, identity theft, assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, malicious mischief and criminal trespass.

Investigators believe Oldfield may have targeted additional victims. Anyone with information about Oldfield's criminal activity is urged to contact the sheriff's office.