Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Arizona

SEE IT: Couple allegedly caught on video swiping $4K bottle from table in brazen restaurant theft

The suspects booked under a fake name, arrived late and ordered only appetizers before making their move

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Couple caught on camera allegedly taking $4K bottle at pricey restaurant as questions grow Video

Couple caught on camera allegedly taking $4K bottle at pricey restaurant as questions grow

Surveillance video captured a woman grabbing a liquor bottle worth $4,000 at Three Thirty Three in Tempe, Arizona, and shoving it in her purse, before fleeing with a man in a black SUV. (Kaos Hospitality Group)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A slick pair of alleged thieves pulled off a high-end heist, swiping a $4,000 bottle of rare cognac from a posh Arizona steakhouse, shocking staff who say they’ve never seen anything like it.

Surveillance video from the Three Thirty Three Restaurant in Tempe shows the moment the couple allegedly made their move on May 4, calmly lifting a prized bottle of Louis XIII cognac.

In the video, the woman is seen lifting the bottle of cognac, which retails for $4,000, and sneaking it out in a purse.

"You didn't need to rob us," restaurant veteran John DeVries, who has spent more than four decades in the industry, told KSAZ-TV. "You didn't need to come in and steal. Stealing from me, stealing from this family here, that's not happening. We're on you. We're gonna get you. We're gonna prosecute you."

AMERICAN SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS FIGHT TO SURVIVE CRIPPLING DINE-AND-DASH CRIME SPREES

Surveillance video showing a man and women stealing a bottle of liquor

Surveillance video captured a woman allegedly grabbing a liquor bottle worth $4,000 at a Tempe, Arizona restaurant and shoving it in her purse, before fleeing with a man in a black SUV. (Kaos Hospitality Group)

According to staff, the duo’s scheme was anything but spontaneous.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

They allegedly booked a table under a fake name and phone number, arrived late, and ordered only appetizers before causing minor complaints.

7 MEMBERS OF SOUTH AMERICAN THEFT GROUP ARRESTED FOR PHOENIX BURGLARIES

Man and woman seen stealing bottle of cognac

Surveillance video captured the woman allegedly hiding the bottle in her purse while the man blocked the manager's view. (Kaos Hospitality Group)

The man reportedly blocked the manager’s view while the woman slipped back inside, grabbed the luxury bottle from a rolling service cart and tucked it into her bag.

Moments later, the pair bolted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Black SUV showing the license plate

The couple suspected of stealing a bottle of cognac's identity is currently unknown, but they were seen leaving in a black SUV. (Kaos Hospitality Group)

FOLLOW US ON X

The suspects fled in a black SUV, according to the Kaos Hospitality Group, which owns the restaurant.

Now, the restaurant is asking for the public’s help tracking down the duo behind the heist.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Police have been notified.

In a statement, the Tempe Police Department said that the investigation remains ongoing and that they have "no additional information" at this time.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue