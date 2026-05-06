SEE IT: Couple allegedly caught on video swiping $4K bottle from table in brazen restaurant theft

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A slick pair of alleged thieves pulled off a high-end heist, swiping a $4,000 bottle of rare cognac from a posh Arizona steakhouse, shocking staff who say they’ve never seen anything like it.

Surveillance video from the Three Thirty Three Restaurant in Tempe shows the moment the couple allegedly made their move on May 4, calmly lifting a prized bottle of Louis XIII cognac.

In the video, the woman is seen lifting the bottle of cognac, which retails for $4,000, and sneaking it out in a purse.

"You didn't need to rob us," restaurant veteran John DeVries, who has spent more than four decades in the industry, told KSAZ-TV. "You didn't need to come in and steal. Stealing from me, stealing from this family here, that's not happening. We're on you. We're gonna get you. We're gonna prosecute you."

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According to staff, the duo’s scheme was anything but spontaneous.

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They allegedly booked a table under a fake name and phone number, arrived late, and ordered only appetizers before causing minor complaints.

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The man reportedly blocked the manager’s view while the woman slipped back inside, grabbed the luxury bottle from a rolling service cart and tucked it into her bag.

Moments later, the pair bolted.

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The suspects fled in a black SUV, according to the Kaos Hospitality Group, which owns the restaurant.

Now, the restaurant is asking for the public’s help tracking down the duo behind the heist.

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Police have been notified.

In a statement, the Tempe Police Department said that the investigation remains ongoing and that they have "no additional information" at this time.