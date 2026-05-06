Video shows father fatally shooting illegal immigrant attempting to carjack family of 8: police

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FIRST ON FOX – Shocking video shows an illegal immigrant from Mexico being shot and killed by a Texas father during a carjacking attempt involving his family of eight, including a baby, police confirmed to Fox News.

The Garland Police Department said at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a car that hit two other vehicles.

Officials said the driver of the car at fault, identified as Jose Ramirez, 30, parked at a nearby gas station and was unsuccessfully attempting to "take several vehicles by force" in the parking lot.

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He then ran across the road to a convenience store parking lot, where he attempted to forcefully take the father's car, according to police.

Surveillance video obtained by affiliate FOX 4 Dallas showed Ramirez yanking the father out of the driver's side of his car and forcefully trying to get inside.

A small child was seen running from the back seat as the family scrambled to escape.

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Ramirez was then seen closing the doors and sitting inside the driver's side, as the father opened fire from the passenger side, police said.

Ramirez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the father stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, leading to no charges being filed.

Fox News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to request Ramirez's immigration history and comment.

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While Ramirez was unarmed, authorities said he was "using force" and the father had no way of knowing if he had a weapon.

Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau said the shooting "seemed to be self-defense," noting "it kind of all happened like really fast."

Tatiana Starks, manager of the nearby Garland Smoke and Vape shop, told FOX 4 she saw Ramirez breaking into cars at the gas station and recorded the incident.

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She stopped recording as Ramirez walked toward the family's car, noting she made eye contact with him.

"You could definitely tell that he was not in his right state of mind," Starks said. "I’m just glad that the man was able to protect himself and his family... It’s just a blessing that the kids and the family walked away with no injuries."