Repeat offender with massive rap sheet leads cops on wild chase as blind passenger begs to escape: police

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A career criminal with what police say may be one of the longest rap sheets they’ve ever seen is back behind bars after a high-speed overnight chase Monday in Aurora, where officers say a blind passenger inside the stolen car was pleading to be let out.

An extensive criminal history … it may be the largest I’ve ever seen," Aurora police said in a social media post following the arrest.

Aurora police say the incident unfolded around 3 a.m. while most residents were asleep, when Flock camera technology alerted officers to a stolen vehicle near Scranton Street just south of Smith Road.

Patrol units quickly located the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and sped off, triggering a pursuit through city streets.

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Police video captures the urgency as an officer radios, "The car is taking off — stolen vehicle pursuit, pursuit, pursuit … we’re going to be going westbound … speeds are 61," as the chase quickly escalated.

"Sigh. Another runner. No worries, we got you," the department said in the post.

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Officers tracked the vehicle using city traffic cameras as the pursuit moved toward Quebec Street and Exposition Avenue, where they executed a PIT maneuver to bring the chase to an end.

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The suspect then attempted to run, but officers quickly closed the distance. Video shows the tense takedown as an officer commands, "Get on the ground, let me see your hands, put your hands behind your back," before the suspect is taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, officers made a troubling discovery. A blind female passenger told police she had repeatedly begged the driver to pull over during the chase, raising serious concerns that she was being held against her will. Investigators say that account led to a kidnapping charge.

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The driver was identified as 55-year-old Aurora resident Larry Barnes, whom police describe as a prolific car thief with a lengthy and troubling history of arrests, including numerous drug distribution cases, assault on a peace officer, burglary and other offenses.

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A search of the stolen vehicle uncovered more than 30 grams of methamphetamine and crack cocaine, further compounding the charges.

Barnes was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, motor vehicle theft, possession with intent to distribute, driving under the influence and felony eluding. Police also confirmed he had an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest.

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Aurora police credited proactive patrol work and real-time technology with getting Barnes off the streets before the situation could escalate further.

"Safer Aurora streets, no matter the hour. That’s how we do," the department said.