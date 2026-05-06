Florida man in 'No Christ No Life' T-shirt caught on video allegedly attacking, robbing woman, 82, at bus stop

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Video footage shows a Florida man wearing a T-shirt reading "No Christ No Life" violently attacking and robbing an 82-year-old Tampa woman at a bus stop, an alleged assault and theft that left her unconscious and led to his arrest days later, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said 56-year-old Joseph Patrick Wren was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery.

According to police, the attack occurred around 7:45 p.m. on May 1 near the intersection in the Wellswood area of the city.

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Authorities said the woman was walking past the suspect when he grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground, causing her to lose consciousness.

Investigators said the suspect then took the woman’s bag and fled the scene on a bicycle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released. She is now recovering at home.

Police launched an investigation and asked the public for help identifying the suspect.

The case gained momentum after a community member provided detectives with video footage from his Tesla that captured the attack. In the video, the suspect is seen wearing a white T-shirt bearing the phrase "No Christ No Life," along with a blue hat.

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Authorities said the suspect matched the description of a person involved in a bicycle theft earlier the same day, which helped investigators narrow their search.

Officers later spotted Wren near N. Nebraska Avenue and E. Annie Street while patrolling for leads and took him into custody.

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"The outstanding investigation, community assistance, and pro-active policing that led to a quick arrest in this case is a testament to the strength of our city," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. "It should be clear that in Tampa we all work together to hold criminals accountable, especially those who would foolishly choose to target our neighbors."

Wren is being held without bond in the Hillsborough County Jail.