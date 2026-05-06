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Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein's purported suicide note unsealed by federal judge in cellmate's case

The handwritten note was filed under seal as part of cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione's murder case in New York

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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A federal judge in New York has ordered the release of a purported suicide note written by Jeffrey Epstein to his then-cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, siding with The New York Times in a request to unseal the document.

The note had been filed under seal as part of Tartaglione’s case, in which the former police officer was convicted of multiple murders.

HOWARD LUTNICK FORCED TO FACE JEFFREY EPSTEIN TIES DURING HOUSE OVERSIGHT HEARING

Jeffrey Epstein walks free

File photo of Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, NY February 23, 2011. (David McGlynn)

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas ruled the document should be made public, finding no sufficient reason to keep it sealed.

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In the handwritten note, Epstein appears to reference past investigations and expresses frustration, writing in part, "They investigated me for months – found nothing!!!" and "Time to say goodbye." Portions of the note are difficult to read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
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