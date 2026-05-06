Jeffrey Epstein's purported suicide note unsealed by federal judge in cellmate's case

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A federal judge in New York has ordered the release of a purported suicide note written by Jeffrey Epstein to his then-cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, siding with The New York Times in a request to unseal the document.

The note had been filed under seal as part of Tartaglione’s case, in which the former police officer was convicted of multiple murders.

HOWARD LUTNICK FORCED TO FACE JEFFREY EPSTEIN TIES DURING HOUSE OVERSIGHT HEARING

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas ruled the document should be made public, finding no sufficient reason to keep it sealed.

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In the handwritten note, Epstein appears to reference past investigations and expresses frustration, writing in part, "They investigated me for months – found nothing!!!" and "Time to say goodbye." Portions of the note are difficult to read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.