Miami woman allegedly lured man to luxury condo via Instagram, then robbed him with 2 accomplices

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A blonde-haired Florida woman was arrested after allegedly messaging a man on social media and inviting him to her Miami apartment, only to rob him blind, police say.

Nicole Cano, 30, faces charges of false imprisonment and strong-arm robbery after allegedly inviting the victim to her luxury Biscayne Bay condo on April 11 around 8 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit cited by Local 10.

Cano allegedly asked the man over on Instagram to "have drinks," but the meet-up quickly took a turn.

While the victim was on her balcony, two other women emerged from a bedroom and joined Cano in confronting him, police said.

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The trio demanded money, but the man told them he didn’t have any cash, according to the report.

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When he tried to leave, a struggle broke out and the women told him he was "going to pay," authorities said.

During the scuffle, the victim’s gold chain was yanked from his neck. He managed to keep the chain, but a $300 gold cross pendant was taken before he broke free, fled the apartment and screamed for help, the affidavit states.

He later called police.

On May 1, the victim identified Cano in a six-photo lineup, according to the charging document.

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Cano was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was assigned a public defender, court records show.