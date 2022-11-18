Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

PA appellate judge to run for state Supreme Court seat

Philadelphia-based appellate court judge Daniel McCaffery is running to succeed recently deceased Chief Justice Max Baer

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Pennsylvania appellate court judge, Daniel McCaffery, will run for an open seat on the state Supreme Court in next November's election, a campaign aide said Friday.

The period for filing paperwork hasn't opened yet, but McCaffery, a Democrat from Philadelphia, appears to be the first candidate to announce he's running in next fall's election for a 10-year term on the state's highest court.

McCaffrey, 58, was endorsed by the state Democratic Party when he was elected to a 10-year term on the state Superior Court in 2019. The court handles appeals from county courts in criminal and civil cases.

PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION RESULTS: REP. MATT CARTWRIGHT WINS RE-ELECTION AGAINST TRUMP-ENDORSED CHALLENGER

Appellate court judge Daniel McCaffery will run to succeed deceased Chief Justice Max Baer on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Appellate court judge Daniel McCaffery will run to succeed deceased Chief Justice Max Baer on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

A former assistant district attorney in Philadelphia, he ran for district attorney in 2009 and lost in the primary. He also ended a brief candidacy for state attorney general in 2012 before winning a race for a Common Pleas Court judge position in Philadelphia.

McCaffrey served in the Army and received his law degree from Temple University.

He is the brother of former state Supreme Court Justice Seamus McCaffery, who retired from the court in 2014 after being suspended by his colleagues over allegations of misconduct in office, including swapping pornographic emails with employees of the attorney general's office.

The seven-seat high court currently has a majority of four justices elected as Democrats. The two other justices were elected as Republicans.

PENNSYLVANIA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE MAX BAER DEAD AT 74

The seat is open following the death earlier this fall of Max Baer, who was chief justice. Baer, 74, died only months before he was to reach the mandatory retirement age of 75.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP