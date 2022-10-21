Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Pennsylvania election results: Rep. Matt Cartwright wins re-election against Trump-endorsed challenger

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright ran against Republican Jim Bognet, who was endorsed by Donald Trump

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady , Alexandra Orbuch | Fox News
The Associated Press projects that incumbent Rep. Matt Cartwright has defeated Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the race to represent Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District.

Bognet, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, made his second run for Congress this cycle against Cartwright, after losing to the Democrat by around 3.5 points in the 2020 race that took four days to certify. Cartwright has represented the district in Congress since 2013.

Cartwright was first elected to serve in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District in 2012. Before his time in Congress, he was an attorney at Munley, Munley & Cartwright, where he worked for 25 years.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Democrat Matt Cartwright is projected to defeat Republican Jim Bognet in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District.

Rep. Matt Cartwright sought re-election in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressiona District.

Cartwright was re-elected in 2016 and 2020 despite Trump turning the district red in the presidential elections.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS FROM FOX NEWS

Throughout the 2022 campaign, Cartwright emphasized his bipartisan support, calling himself "the most bipartisan Democrat in Congress" in an October debate against Bognet. 

In August, Cartwright put out an ad labeled "Agree," featuring a Biden supporter who discussed Cartwright’s capping of drug prices and a Trump supporter praising Cartwright for bringing jobs back from China.

Jim Bognet delivers remarks at a Save America rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Bognet, a Hazleton, Pennsylvania native, served as a political appointee in the Trump administration before he resigned to run for the House seat in 2020. 

He has served as a staffer on Republican campaigns since 2003, working for John McCain’s 2008 failed presidential bid and on former Sen. Martha McSally’s 2018 re-election campaign in Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Bognet expressed support for cutting business regulation, championing pro-life policy and decreasing government spending. He ran on putting an end to the "Biden-Cartwright agenda," citing rising levels of inflation and gas prices as a product of liberal policies.

Fox News' Alexandra Orbuch contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

