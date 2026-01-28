Multiple injured after gunfire erupts at funeral home during teen's service with hundreds in attendance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities confirmed at least six people were injured Wednesday after a shooting broke out during a teenager's funeral in Ferguson, Missouri.

The Ferguson Police Department responded to a 911 call just before noon Wednesday reporting shots fired at the Cotten-Branch funeral home.

Officers arrived in under two minutes, describing the scene as "complete chaos," Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle said during a news conference.

NEW ORLEANS TOURISTS SHOT WHEN MAN FLEEING GUNFIRE DUCKS INTO FAMED RESTAURANT

Three people suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, and three others were injured in the chaos that ensued after gunfire rang out.

Doyle said shots were fired outside the building and potentially inside the funeral home as well.

Hundreds of people were attending the funeral, which was being held for an 18-year-old.

FLORIDA TRIPLE MURDER OF 3 TOURISTS WAS 'SENSELESS,' 'RANDOM,' SHERIFF SAYS

Multiple people of interest were apprehended by police, and multiple guns were recovered, according to Doyle.

"Anytime you have a shooting, it's a tragedy in our community," Doyle said. "It's kind of unfortunate, because you have loved ones that come to a funeral to grieve a member of their family, and unfortunately, [were] subjected to this type of chaos."

It is unclear how many shooters opened fire, and what led to the shooting.

Ferguson, a small city about 10 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis, gained national attention in 2014 following the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While the Department of Justice deemed the shooting self-defense, the incident sparked widespread protests and brought long-term scrutiny to policing in the area.