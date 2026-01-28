Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

Multiple injured after gunfire erupts at funeral home during teen's service with hundreds in attendance

Ferguson, Missouri, police describe 'complete chaos' as shots rang out

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Authorities confirmed at least six people were injured Wednesday after a shooting broke out during a teenager's funeral in Ferguson, Missouri.

The Ferguson Police Department responded to a 911 call just before noon Wednesday reporting shots fired at the Cotten-Branch funeral home.

Officers arrived in under two minutes, describing the scene as "complete chaos," Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle said during a news conference.

Scene of a mass shooting in Ferguson, Missouri.

Authorities were seen at the scene of a mass shooting, Wednesday, in Ferguson, Mo. (KTVI)

Three people suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, and three others were injured in the chaos that ensued after gunfire rang out.

Doyle said shots were fired outside the building and potentially inside the funeral home as well.

Hundreds of people were attending the funeral, which was being held for an 18-year-old.

Missouri shooting scene

Numerous evidence markers were seen at the Missouri shooting scene. (KTVI)

Multiple people of interest were apprehended by police, and multiple guns were recovered, according to Doyle.

"Anytime you have a shooting, it's a tragedy in our community," Doyle said. "It's kind of unfortunate, because you have loved ones that come to a funeral to grieve a member of their family, and unfortunately, [were] subjected to this type of chaos."

It is unclear how many shooters opened fire, and what led to the shooting.

Ferguson police car

It is unclear what led to the funeral home shooting. (KTVI)

Ferguson, a small city about 10 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis, gained national attention in 2014 following the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

While the Department of Justice deemed the shooting self-defense, the incident sparked widespread protests and brought long-term scrutiny to policing in the area.

