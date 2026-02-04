Ohio woman convicted in shooting of bystander during New Year’s love triangle dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio woman was found guilty of attempted murder after opening fire at a New Year’s party in 2025 where her estranged husband and boyfriend were both present, prosecutors said.

Olivia Clendenin, 29, of Franklin, became aware that the two men were speaking with each other at the gathering after both learned earlier that evening that they were involved with her, authorities said.

After unsuccessfully trying to persuade her husband to leave the party, Clendenin went to a home in Clearcreek Township armed with a .40-caliber handgun and fired eight shots, prosecutors said.

A man who had been sitting on the porch of the residence was struck in the abdomen and nearly killed, according to prosecutors. The victim was not involved in the dispute.

"The victim had simply been invited to a New Year’s Eve party and found himself in the middle of Clendenin’s barrage of gunfire," Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said in a press release.

"Clendenin may have started 2025 as a free person but will spend the rest of 2026 and, at a minimum, the decade thereafter incarcerated for attempting to murder at least one of her romantic interests — albeit striking and almost killing an innocent victim," Fornshell added.

A Warren County jury convicted Clendenin of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and illegal discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, along with accompanying firearm specifications.

Clendenin will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation is completed, prosecutors said.