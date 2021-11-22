Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio Army National Guard specialist goes missing, didn't report back to unit last month

Michaela Nelson was reportedly last seen by a friend on Oct. 1

By Michael Ruiz , Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Ohio Army National Guard is asking for the public's help in locating 26-year-old Spc. Michaela Nelson after she didn't report back to her unit last month. 

Nelson enlisted in September 2020 and had just completed Advanced Individual Training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, but didn't check in with her unit for the final phase of her Recruit Sustainment Program last month in Dayton, Ohio

Ohio Army National Guard Spc. Michaela Nelson went missing last month after she failed to report back to her unit for drills. 

Ohio Army National Guard Spc. Michaela Nelson went missing last month after she failed to report back to her unit for drills.  (Ohio Army National Guard)

Her father, Lance Nelson, told Dayton's WDTN-TV that he last heard from his daughter in late October and the last person to see her was a friend who picked her up from the airport on Oct. 1. 

NOAH CLARE, AMBER CLARE FOUND IN CALIFORNIA: ‘SAFE AND SOUND’

"I received my last text from her on October 24th, and her grandmother received the last text from her on October 26th," Nelson told the local news outlet. "She’s amazing, she makes friends all the time."

  • Image 1 of 2

    Members of the Ohio Army National Guard receive an early morning briefing.  (Ohio Army National Guard)

  • Image 2 of 2

    (Ohio Army National Guard)

Nelson was a four-year letter winner at Xenia Christian High School in southwestern Ohio and ran track at Cedarville University. 

"Our hope is she’s found safe," a spokesperson for the Ohio National Guard told Fox News. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nelson's family has filed a missing persons report with the Columbus Police Department. Anyone with information about her disappearance can contact CPD at 614-645-4545.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @mikerreports. If you've got a tip, you can email him at Michael.Ruiz@Fox.com.

Your Money