NYC gunman appeared to have grievance against NFL, went to wrong elevator bank in deadly rampage, mayor says

The gunman who stormed a high-rise building in the heart of New York City on Monday evening was trying to target the NFL’s headquarters but took the wrong elevator bank, Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday.

Adams appeared on Fox 5 NY’s "Good Day New York" and said the gunman, identified as Shane Tamura, accidentally entered the wrong elevator banks. He said he went to the floor where Rudin Management was located.

"It’s unfortunate that during these days and times, active shooter drills are taking place all across the country and Rudin Management did their job of clearly having those active shooter drills and the staffers who were in the building were able to utilize some of the safe rooms and I believe it played a great role in saving lives of some of the staffers," he said.

Adams added that the gunman alluded to having suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and that he had a grievance against the NFL.

"He seemed to have blamed the NFL," the mayor said. "The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank."

Adams said investigators were going through the "suicide note" the gunman left.

The New York Post first reported the notion of a "suicide note" found near his body on the 33rd floor. Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD and the NFL for comment.

Tamura was a high school football player at Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills, California, which is about 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The NFL’s headquarters are located in the same building where Tamura had killed multiple people and left several others injured. The league’s offices are on the fifth floor.

NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tamura had a history of mental health problems.

Tisch said that Tamura traveled cross-country, with his vehicle last being seen in Columbia, New Jersey, as recently as 4:24 p.m. ET. That wasn’t long before he unleashed a barrage of gunfire at the high-rise building.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a message, obtained by Fox News Digital, to all league employees announcing the traumatic event. One NFL employee was "seriously injured."

"As has been widely reported, a gunman committed an unspeakable act of violence in our building at 345 Park Avenue. One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack," the message read. "He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition. NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family.

"We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared."

Goodell added to pay attention to all notices with emergency information, as the situation remained fluid.

